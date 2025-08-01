Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have imposed conditions on a protest against the use of a hotel to accommodate asylum seekers.

The Metropolitan Police said there would be an “increased police presence” for a protest and counter protest outside the Thistle City Barbican Hotel in Islington, north London, on Saturday.

The force said the protest against the use of the Islington hotel was organised by local residents under the banner “Thistle Barbican needs to go – locals say no”.

A counter protest, organised by Stand Up To Racism and supported by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, as well as other groups including Finsbury Park Mosque and Islington Labour Party, will also take place.

Police said the anti-asylum hotel protest had been “endorsed by groups from outside the local community which is likely to increase the number of people attending”.

Online groups that have voiced support for the protest include “Patriots of Britain” and “Together for the Children”.

The Metropolitan Police said plans were in place to “respond to any protest activity in the vicinity of other hotels in London being used to accommodate asylum seekers”.

Conditions on the anti-asylum hotel protest include that anyone participating must remain within King Charles Square and that the assembly must not begin before 1pm and must conclude by 4pm.

Protests are set to take place in London and Newcastle this weekend ( AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali )

Police said conditions on the counter protest include that participants must remain in Lever Street, near the junction with Central Street, and that the assembly must not begin before 12pm and must conclude by 4pm.

Chief Superintendent Clair Haynes, in charge of the policing operation, said: “We have been in discussions with the organisers of both protests in recent days, building on the ongoing engagement between local officers, community groups and partners.

“We understand that there are strongly held views on all sides.

“Our officers will police without fear or favour, ensuring those exercising their right to protest can do so safely but intervening at the first sign of actions that cross the line into criminality.

“We have used our powers under the Public Order Act to put conditions in place to prevent serious disorder and to minimise serious disruption to the lives of people and businesses in the local community.

“Those conditions identify two distinct protest areas where the protests must take place, meaning the groups will be separated but still within sight and sound of each other.”

A protest and counter protest will also take place in Newcastle outside The New Bridge Hotel on Saturday under the banner of “for our children, for our future”.

A “stop the far right and fascists in Newcastle” counter protest has been organised by Stand Up To Racism at the nearby Laing Art Gallery.

In a statement, the organisers of the counter protest said: “Yet again far-right and fascist thugs are intent on bringing their message of hate to Newcastle. They aim to build on years of Islamophobia, anti-migrant sentiment and scapegoating.

“In Epping and elsewhere recently we have already seen intimidation and violence aimed at refugees, migrants and asylum seekers.

“Newcastle, like the rest of the North East, has a well-earned reputation for unity in the face of those who seek to divide us. Whatever problems we face, racism and division are not the answer.”

Northumbria Police have been approached for comment.