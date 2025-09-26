Man arrested after fire at asylum seeker hotel in central London
A 64-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a fire at a hotel housing asylum seekers in central London.
The blaze took place at a property on Dingley Road, Islington, understood to be the Thistle City Barbican Hotel, shortly after 10.50pm on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said.
The force previously said the incident was being investigated as a hate crime.
No one was injured, and the fire had been put out by staff at the hotel before police attended.
The man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and has been taken into custody, where he remains, the force said.
Commander Hayley Sewart, who is leading the investigation, said: “I would like to thank my team for their quick and effective work in identifying the suspect and making this arrest.
“We understand the ongoing concern in the local community and our investigation is continuing at pace.”
Inquiries are ongoing and this continues to be investigated as a hate crime, the force added.
Nine people were arrested after a protest and counter-protest took place outside the hotel in August.