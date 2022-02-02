Home Office spends £1.2m a day housing asylum seekers and Afghan refugees in hotels

The government is spending £1.2m a day on housing asylum seekers and Afghan refugees in hotels, it has emerged.

More than £438m a year is being spent accommodating around 37,000 individuals who have been evacuated from Afghanistan and who are claiming asylum in the UK, a Home Office official has admitted.

Speaking to MPs on Wednesday, the department’s second permanent secretary Tricia Hayes said the costs currently being incurred on these hotels was “now racking up at about £1.2m every single day”.

Around 25,000 asylum seekers are currently being held in hotels across the UK, as well as 12,000 Afghan nationals who were evacuated to Britain following the Taliban takeover in August 2021.