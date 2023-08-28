Home Office considers plans to put electronic tags on asylum seekers – report

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Home Office is considering fitting asylum seekers arriving in the UK via unauthorised means with electronic tags, it has been reported.

The officials are mulling it as a way to prevent migrants who cannot be housed in limited detention sites from absconding, according to The Times

The Illegal Migration Act places a legal duty on the government to detain and remove those arriving in the UK illegally, either to Rwanda or another “safe” third country.

However, as spaces in Home Office accommodation are in short supply, officials have been tasked with a “deep dive” into alternatives, according to the newspaper.

While the preferred solution is to increase the number of detention places, electronic tagging has been mooted, as has cutting off financial allowances to someone who fails to report regularly to the Home Office, the Times cited a source from the department as saying.

The source reportedly told the paper: “Tagging has always been something that the Home Office has been keen on and is the preferred option to withdrawing financial support, which would be legally difficult as migrants would be at risk of being left destitute.”

Asked whether tagging is under consideration, a source close to home secretary Suella Braverman said: “We already do it.”

Home Office data this week showed Channel crossings topped 19,000 for the year so far, despite prime minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge that he will “stop the boats”.

The asylum backlog has soared to a record high, with more than 175,000 people waiting for an initial decision on an asylum application at the end of June, with the bill for the taxpayer almost doubling in a year to nearly £4bn.