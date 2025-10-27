Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Asylum seekers could be moved from migrant hotels into pop-up buildings with plans to be announced “within weeks”, a minister has said as the government scrambles to get a grip on the asylum accommodation crisis.

Pop-up buildings have previously been used to tackle prison overcrowding, with rooms including en-suite bathrooms, a bed, desk and televisions set up in prison grounds.

Now housing secretary Steve Reed has said the government is looking at “modular” forms of building to ensure new sites can go up quickly, thereby ending the use of hotels “entirely”. Speaking to media on Monday morning, Mr Reed said progress on the provision of asylum accommodation would be announced “within weeks”.

It comes after a scathing report found the Home Office had squandered billions of pounds on migrant hotel contracts as a result of mismanagement and incompetence. The cross-party group of MPs also found officials had failed to recoup millions of pounds in excess profits owed by two companies running the accommodation.

Mr Reed said: “You can use modular forms of building. That means it can go up much faster than would normally be the case, and there are planning processes that we can use in these circumstances to make sure that the planning system itself isn’t delayed.

“I’m expecting announcements to come on that within weeks, so we just have to wait and see.”

He added that the Home Office were looking at former military bases to house migrants, saying: “We could use big sites and get people on there and end the use of hotels entirely. That’s where we want to get to”.

Then-home secretary Yvette Cooper hinted in September that the Home Office could house asylum seekers in “modular buildings” on industrial or ex-military sites.

open image in gallery Anti-migrant protesters demonstrate outside the Cladhan Hotel on September 13, 2025 in Falkirk, Scotland. ( Getty Images )

Building company Portakabin has also said it is open to doing a deal with the Home Office to provide emergency prefabs for asylum seekers.

Mr Reed added: “We want to get it right, but the intention is to get those former military bases is one example of it, where we could use big sites and get people on there and end the use of hotels entirely. That’s where we want to get to.”

The Home Office, which has pledged to stop using hotels by 2029, was housing around 103,000 people as of June 2025. While the number of asylum seekers in hotels has gone down compared to the peak, with 32,059 people in this accommodation in June, this is still up on the previous year.

In the damning report into Home Office asylum accommodation, published on Monday, MPs warned ministers not to use large sites instead of hotels as they have been found to be more costly.

In one example, the Home Office spent £15.4 million buying a site at former prison Northeye to provide asylum accommodation, only to conclude that it was unsuitable and could not be used. The department pressed ahead with the purchase despite clear warnings that the site would require significant work to make it fit for use.

The Home Office has said that it plans to also use medium-sized sites, which would accommodate between 200 and 700 people, to house asylum seekers.

open image in gallery Steve Reed, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, has said asylum accommodation plans will be announced ‘within weeks’ ( Getty Images )

This would include procuring empty tower blocks, teaching training colleges, and student accommodation. While accommodation providers have been sourcing these sites for some time, certain buildings have run into problems with planning permission or the amount of investment needed to get them up to standard.

MPs from the Home Affairs Committee have said that civil servants don’t yet have “a clear and achievable plan for the delivery of medium sits on a scale that it [the Home Office] needs”.

The only large site that is currently being used to house asylum seekers is former RAF base, Wethersfield, but the Home Office has been looking to open up similar accommodation.

MPs also warned that the department had little oversight over how huge accommodation contracts were delivered.

The projected cost of these contracts has more than tripled between 2019-2029, from £4.5bn to £15.5bn.