The number of people waiting for a decision on their asylum claim in the UK has surged by more than 300 per cent in four years, new figures show.

A total of 109,735 asylum seekers were awaiting a decision at the end of March 2022, more than double the number two years before and up from 27,256 – a 303 per cent rise - on March 2018.

Despite pledging to speed up the processing of asylum claims, the Home Office made 29 per cent fewer initial decisions last year than it did two years earlier, according to government data published on Thursday.

More than 73,207 men, women and children have been waiting for a decision for more than the service standard of six months, compared with 31,516 in 2018.

The increase in decision-making times coincides with a rise in asylum applications, with 65,008 people submitting claims in the year ending March 2022, 56 per cent more than two years before and the highest number for almost two decades.

There were 85,007 individuals in receipt of asylum support at the end of March 2022, a 39 per cent rise in two years. Tens of thousands of these individuals are being housed in hotels, at a cost to the taxpayer of around £3.6m per day.

The vast majority of people claiming asylum in the UK are banned from working, meaning they are forced to rely on state support.

Among those claiming asylum in the first three months of this year were 241 Ukrainian nationals - more than for the whole of 2021 - demonstrating that some of those who have fled or cannot return to the invaded country have sought refuge via the asylum route.

In 2021, Germany received the highest number of asylum applicants (148,165) in Europe, followed by France (103,780). The UK received the fourth largest number of applicants in Europe.

The data shows an increase in the rate of positive decisions, with three quarters of the initial decisions in the year ending March 2022 grants of asylum or protection - the highest grant rate in over 30 years. The number of refusals was roughly a third of what it was two years prior.

