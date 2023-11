Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Metropolitan Police have cut ties with an adviser after he was filmed leading a “from the river to the sea” chant.

Lawyer Attiq Malik, who is chairman of the London Muslim Communities Forum, expressed views which “do not align to the Met’s values”, the force said.

In a video published by The Sunday Telegraph, Mr Malik was filmed in 2021 leading the controversial chant which Home Secretary Suella Braverman has previously branded anti-semitic. Pro-Palestinian protesters contest this definition.

Scotland Yard said the incident had “highlighted past language and views expressed by Attiq Malik that appear antisemitic and contrary with our values”.

“As a result we will be immediately ceasing our relationship with Mr Malik whilst we investigate,” the Met said.

Metropolitan Police has ‘ceased’ its relationship with lawyer Attiq Malik (PA)

On Sunday morning, after the story had appeared in The Sunday Telegraph, Mr Malik posted a quote by activist Malcolm X on the social media site X, criticising coverage.

The quote said: “If you’re not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed, and loving the people who are doing the oppressing.”

Mr Malik, who works as a criminal defence lawyer, has previously appeared on the Channel 4 programme 24 Hours In Police Custody.

The Met said in a statement: “The video shared by the Telegraph today has brought to our attention that the chair of the London Muslim Communities Forum (LMCF) has expressed views in a way which does not align to the Met’s values.

“We regularly engage with a whole range of community groups, many of which hold strongly opposing views. It is important that we continue to listen to opposing views. This is how we put community voices at the heart of policing London.

“We will continue to engage with the LMCF and the full range of faith and community advisers. The insights, feedback and reach into communities across London continues to play an important role in our response.

“We are already working on a new advisory group ‘charter’ that will include a shared commitment to engage through mutual respect and inclusivity.”

The PA news agency is attempting to contact Mr Malik for comment.