Aubrey Plaza’s husband Jeff Baena texted her on day of his death – report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actress Aubrey Plaza became concerned about her estranged husband’s welfare months before his death, a medical examiner has said.

Director Jeff Baena died aged 47 in January, with the Los Angeles County medical examiner concluding he took his own life.

He worked with Parks And Recreation star Plaza, 40, on the 2014 horror film Life After Beth and 2017 historical comedy The Little Hours.

Plaza separated from Baena in September 2024, the report by Philip Kim, Los Angeles County Coroner Investigator, says.

“In October 2024, Baena made concerning remarks which prompted her to call a friend to perform a welfare check on her husband,” the report says.

“Baena had been attending therapy since that event. According to (an unnamed person) Baena did not have any previous suicide attempts. He had a history of difficulty sleeping.”

The examiner said Plaza “last knew her husband to be alive when he sent her a text message” on the morning of January 3, the date of his death.

The director and screenwriter was found by a dog walker at a home close to the Fern Dell Nature Trail near the Hollywood Hills, with the cause of his death determined as hanging.

Another person, unnamed in the report, said that Plaza moved to New York following their separation.

Plaza previously issued a statement along with his family, calling it an “unimaginable tragedy”, and saying they were “deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support”.

She had been in a relationship with him since around 2011 and they married a decade later, with Plaza telling The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December 2021 that they made the decision to tie the knot after getting “a little bored one night” during the Covid pandemic.

Plaza was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2023 for her role in the second series of HBO dark comedy White Lotus and is also known for Disney+ series Agatha All Along.

She has also starred in Hollywood films including Megalopolis, My Old Ass, Ingrid Goes West, Dirty Grandpa and Emily The Criminal.

Baena wrote 2020 thriller Horse Girl, starring Alison Brie, and 2022 dark comedy Spin Me Round, both of which he also directed, as well as 2004 comedy I Heart Huckabees starring Jude Law, Jason Schwartzman, Dustin Hoffman and Mark Wahlberg.

He also created the anthology comedy series Cinema Toast, which had an episode directed by Plaza and another starring Community actress Brie.

Last month, Plaza appeared on the 50th anniversary celebration of Saturday Night Live (SNL), introducing musical guests Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard, who performed a cover of late Irish singer Sinead O’Connor’s Nothing Compares 2 U.