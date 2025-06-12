US review of Aukus submarine deal ‘understandable’ – UK Government

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government has played down suggestions the US could scrap a major defence deal with the UK and Australia, saying it was “understandable” for America to review the project.

The US is reported to have launched a review of the Aukus pact, raising fears Donald Trump’s administration could pull out if it concluded the deal did not meet its “America first” agenda.

The review is headed by Elbridge Colby, an official at the US defence department who has previously described himself as “sceptical” of the Aukus partnership.

But a UK Government spokesperson sought to play down the prospect of an American withdrawal, saying Aukus was “one of the most strategically important partnerships in decades”.

They added: “It is understandable that a new administration would want to review its approach to such a major partnership, just as the UK did last year.

“The UK will continue to work closely with the US and Australia at all levels to maximise the benefits and opportunities which Aukus presents for our three nations.”

Announced in 2021, Aukus involves the three nations building a new generation of nuclear-powered attack submarines and cooperating in other areas of advanced defence technology.

The deal will also see Australia buy three Virginia-class submarines from the US ahead of the new vessels being built.

That provision has led some in Washington, including Mr Colby, to question the deal on the grounds that the US may need those submarines if it finds itself in a war with China over Taiwan.

But last month, the new US ambassador to London used his first major speech in the job to back Aukus.

Warren Stephens told an audience in Parliament, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, that the US was “proud to stand alongside Britain and Australia, two of our closest allies, as we deepen our collaboration to respond to a changing world”.

The Liberal Democrats said the US’ decision to launch a review of Aukus had “thrown another grenade into our security partnership” and urged Sir Keir to meet the Australian prime minister to “develop contingency plans” should America withdraw from the partnership.

Helen Maguire, the party’s defence spokeswoman, said: “Even in the face of an imperial Putin and the rising threat posed by China, this White House simply can’t be relied upon to support our collective defence.

“Our national security demands that we ramp up talks with our Commonwealth friends and work to plug the gap that the US is threatening to leave in European and global security.”