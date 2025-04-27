Amy Johnson’s historic Australia flight to be celebrated on 95th anniversary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 95th anniversary of aviation pioneer Amy Johnson’s historic 10,000-mile flight to Australia will be celebrated at the location where she departed the UK.

She began her journey to become the first woman to fly solo from the UK to Australia at Croydon airport, south London on May 5 1930.

A flypast of a biplane similar to the one used by Miss Johnson is planned for Sunday.

Throughout this weekend, the airport will host guided tours of the control tower and an Amy Johnson exhibition, while discussions and workshops will take place at the adjacent Croydon Aerodrome Hotel.

Miss Johnson had only 100 hours of flying experience when she took off from Croydon in her second-hand Gipsy Moth plane, named Jason.

The 27-year-old had no radio link to the ground, no reliable weather information and only basic maps to guide her over uncharted land and some of the world’s most inhospitable terrain.

She braved sandstorms, forced landings and the amorous attentions of Arab sheikhs to reach Darwin in northern Australia 19 days later.

On her return to Croydon, she was greeted by an estimated 200,000 people who lined the route to the airport.

Micha Nestor, visitor centre manager at Croydon airport – which is now a museum – told the PA news agency: “What we want to do is inspire future aviation enthusiasts, and also highlight women in aviation

“Amy was one of the major celebrities of the 1930s.

“We really want to amplify her story, because Amy was a big deal.”

She added: “There’s one term that she used to use, and that’s air mindedness.

“At almost each stop (to Australia) she had to deal with a different problem, and use all those different skills she’d gathered, whether it’s engineering, maths, all different bits and pieces, to figure it out.

“That’s what we want to promote: thinking on the ball.”

Papers released by The National Archives in 2005 revealed that a senior UK diplomat wrote before the flight that there should be restrictions on Miss Johnson’s plans given her “sex, youth and comparative inexperience”.

She was an “adventuress” who needed protecting from herself, the official communique suggested.

Miss Johnson died aged 37 when a plane she was flying crashed into the sea off Herne Bay, Kent in January 1941.

At the time, she was serving as a pilot with the Air Transport Auxiliary, which delivered aircraft for the RAF.

Her body was never found.

Croydon airport opened in 1920, featuring the world’s first air traffic control tower.

Mike Thorn, a trustee of Historic Croydon Airport Trust, described it as the UK’s “first major international airport” and “the equivalent of Heathrow before the Second World War”.

He said: “We get people travelling long distances to visit. He recently had some people from Hong Kong.”

The airport was closed in 1959 and converted into a museum in 2000.