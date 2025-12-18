Woman tells of ‘absolutely terrifying’ bid to escape gunfire on Bondi Beach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman who fled for her life during the Bondi Beach shootings has said she was determined not to die without saying goodbye to her family.

Miya Lind said it was “absolutely terrifying” as she escaped the attack at a Jewish festival in Sydney, Australia, which left 15 people dead.

Naveed Akram, 24, and his father Sajid, 50, are suspected of opening fire on crowds of more than 1,000 people as they celebrated Hanukkah in the Archer Park area on Sunday evening.

The 24-year-old, who remains in hospital, has been charged with 59 offences – including 15 counts of murder and committing a terrorist attack. His father Sajid Akram was shot dead by police at the scene.

Ms Lind, from Kirknewton in West Lothian, and friends were walking over a bridge on their way to the beach to see the sunset when the attack began.

She said they heard “pops” going off which she initially thought were firecrackers but her friend realised the danger and knew to start running.

Ms Lind, a 26-year-old model, told BBC Radio Scotland’s Breakfast show she thought she was facing her last moments as she ran.

She said: “It was absolutely terrifying. At that point my friend, she was running with her bag covering her head, and I had these really flimsy shoes on.

“I was not prepared for it at all and I just thought, I don’t even have the time to take these off, because, you know, I was just waiting and preparing for something to hit me.

“I just remember looking at the sky at some point and just thinking, you know, I’m not going to die in fear.

“I’m going to appreciate where I am and how beautiful the sky is.

“I’d rather that be my last memories, and maybe somehow, if I can think of my family and whatnot, they’ll understand that I left and I love them, and I just didn’t think I was going to ever get to say goodbye.”

Ms Lind and friends ran to the end of the beach and took shelter in an alleyway.

She then realised she had dropped her phone and braved danger to retrieve it as she did not want to die without saying goodbye to her loved ones.

Ms Lind said: “I realised I dropped my phone, and stupidly I kind of stuck my head out and ran a little bit ahead to go back and retrieve it.

“It was in close enough proximity but just for me, I just thought, you know what, I feel like this is it, I had really accepted that that was the end.

“I thought there’s no way I’m leaving this Earth and not getting to say goodbye to my family.”

The 26-year-old said at that point she did not know if they were running to safety or into danger.

She said: “We didn’t know how many people there were. We didn’t know if there was more waiting at the top of the hill.

“At some point, we were hiding behind an ice cream truck.

“I think when it really set in for me was when I’d sat down and I was trying to catch my breath.

“I thought I was going to pass out, and I’d looked to my left and there was just blood streaming down the path next to me.

“I think that’s when it sank in, because we sort of presumed that it was gunshots that we were running from but I think once we had seen the blood, that kind of really just confirmed what had happened.”

Ms Lind said it was “absolutely heartbreaking” seeing the devastation after the attack.