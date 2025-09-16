AI could detect heart risk from breast screening images, study suggests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Artificial intelligence (AI) trained on images from routine breast screening appointments could help predict heart problems in women, a study suggests.

The technology could offer a “cost-effective, ‘two for one’” opportunity to screen women for both breast cancer and heart risks, experts said.

In the UK, anyone registered with a GP as female will be automatically invited for breast screening – known as a mammogram – every three years between the ages of 50 and 71.

At the appointment, two X-rays are taken of each breast to look for signs of cancer.

Researchers in Australia developed an AI algorithm based on mammogram images from 49,196 women enrolled on the Lifepool cohort registry, an Australian breast cancer research initiative.

The average age of the group was 59, with a third taking medication for high cholesterol and 27% for high blood pressure.

The aim of the technology was to predict the risk of major cardiovascular disease, such as heart attacks and strokes, over 10 years.

Researchers said: “Many women undergo screening mammography in midlife when the risk of cardiovascular disease rises.

“Mammographic features such as breast arterial calcification and tissue density are associated with cardiovascular risk.

“We developed and tested a deep learning algorithm for cardiovascular risk prediction based on routine mammography images.”

During an average tracking period of almost nine years, 2,383 women had a heart attack, 731 had heart failure and 656 had a stroke.

The study, published in the journal Heart, found the algorithm performed just as well as other traditional calculators that use age and clinical variables to assess heart risks.

Researchers added: “A deep learning algorithm utilising routine mammograms and age shows promise as a cardiovascular risk prediction tool.

“Mammography may offer a cost-effective ‘two for one’ opportunity to screen women for both breast cancer and cardiovascular risk, enabling broader cardiovascular risk screening for women than is currently achieved.”