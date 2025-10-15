This is the age of the average first time buyer in the UK
Data shows the area with the youngest average first time buyer
The average age of a first-time buyer in the UK has decreased over the past year, falling from 32 to 31, new data from TSB reveals.
The bank’s analysis of its third-quarter figures showed this reduction. London maintained the highest average age for new homeowners, at 33, while Wales and Scotland recorded the lowest, both at 30 years old.
Survey research commissioned by the bank among first-time buyers who have got on the property ladder in the past five years also found that 17% hope to be mortgage free before 40.
The survey of more than 1,000 first-time buyers who had purchased a home in the past five years by Censuswide in October found the majority (57%) hope to shave time off their mortgage term. Of those that have made overpayments, over two-fifths (43%) make them monthly.
Craig Calder, director of mortgages at TSB, said: “Overpaying can be a great way of shaving years off your mortgage.”
Here is the average first-time buyer age in the third quarter of 2024 followed by the third quarter of 2025 according to TSB’s data:
East Anglia: 33, 32
East Midlands: 31, 32
London: 33, 33
North West: 31, 32
North East: 30, 31
South East: 33, 32
South West: 31, 32
Scotland: 30, 30
West Midlands: 32, 31
Wales: 31, 30
Yorkshire and the Humber: 31, 31