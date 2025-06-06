Average UK house price drops by over £1,000 in a single month

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The average price of a UK home saw a decline of £1,150, or 0.4 per cent, between April and May, according to Halifax.

Despite the monthly dip, property values have increased by over £7,000 in the last year, the company said. The drop in May follows a 0.3 per cent increase the previous month.

The annual rate of house price growth also slowed to 2.5 per cent in May, from 3.2 per cent in April.

Halifax's latest report contrasts with Nationwide Building Society’s index, which stated that property values had increased by 0.5 per cent between April and May, following a 0.6 per cent fall the previous month.

Amanda Bryden, head of mortgages at Halifax, said: “Average UK house prices fell by 0.4 per cent in May – a drop of around £1,150 – following a modest rise in April.

“Over the past 12 months, prices have grown by 2.5 per cent, adding just over £7,000 to the value of a typical home, which now stands at £296,648.

open image in gallery The value of the typical home is now just under £300,000 according to Halifax ( Getty/iStock )

“These small monthly movements point to a housing market that has remained largely stable, with average prices down by just 0.2 per cent since the start of the year. The market appears to have absorbed the temporary surge in activity over spring, which was driven by the changes to stamp duty.

“Affordability remains a challenge, with house prices still high relative to incomes. However, lower mortgage rates and steady wage growth have helped support buyer confidence.”

In April, stamp duty discounts became less generous for some home buyers. According to figures published by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), an estimated 64,680 house sales took place in April – 64 per cent lower than the 177,440 transactions reported in March.

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank said: “Demand was front-loaded this year thanks to April’s stamp duty deadline, which means house prices are coming under downwards pressure as buyers still in the market have a lot to choose from.

House price growth across Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland has been outpacing regions in England, Halifax said.

In London, house prices have increased by just 1.2 per cent year-on-year, the report said.

But Halifax said that London remains the most expensive part of the UK housing market, with the average home priced at £542,017.

Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said: “The cheapest fixed-rate mortgages have started rising again with the trajectory of swap rates, which underpin their pricing, suggesting further mortgage rate increases in the short-term.

“However, rates are only part of the picture. The easing of criteria and changes to mortgage stress tests by lenders such as Nationwide and NatWest, following changes to Bank of England guidance in March, means tens of thousands of pounds of extra borrowing may now be available to buyers.

“This will boost affordability, enabling more borrowers to get on the housing ladder in coming months.”

