Teenager killed in dog attack named as 19-year-old Morgan Dorsett

A woman who died in a suspected XL bully dog attack has been named as 19-year-old Morgan Dorsett.

The teenager, from Shropshire, suffered fatal injuries during an incident inside a flat in Cobhorn Drive, Hartcliffe, Bristol on Wednesday evening.

Avon and Somerset Police said Ms Dorsett’s family wished to thank the public for their support.

“Morgan’s family continue to be updated on the investigation and are being supported by a specially trained officer,” a spokesman said.

“They have thanked members of the public for their support and those who have left flowers. They have asked that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, who were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury and resulting in death and possession of a prohibited breed of dog have been released on conditional bail.

The dog, which is believed to be an XL bully, has been put down and further tests will be carried out to confirm its breed.

On Thursday, Inspector Terry Murphy said: “Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the family of the young woman who’s tragically died as a result of yesterday evening’s incident. They have been updated and will be supported by a family liaison officer.

“I’d also like to thank the officers and paramedics who attended yesterday evening and tried to save her life. Support is in place for them.

“A full investigation is now well under way to establish the full circumstances of the events that led to her death.”

A neighbour, who lives close to the flat where the attack took place, told the PA news agency that she was certain the dog was an XL bully.

The woman, who did not wish to be named, said she had seen the dog on a lead with its owner.

“She did mention the dog wasn’t great with men, fine with women and children,” the woman said.

The neighbour described comforting the dog owner, who appeared to be in shock, following the incident.

“She couldn’t talk or say a word,” she added.

“It was like she wasn’t there because of the shock.

“I genuinely feel that this was one of those freak accidents and wasn’t her fault – that’s how I feel.”