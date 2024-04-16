Huge fire rips through Evri depot in Avonmouth as smoke seen for miles

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A huge fire has broken out at an Evri depot in Avonmouth, with smoke seen billowing out of the warehouse.

Footage on social media of the scene shows black acrid smoke coming from the delivery company’s distribution centre near Bristol, with a vehicle also on fire.

In a tweet, Avon Fire and Rescue Service said: “We currently have 16 appliances in attendance at a warehouse fire in Avonmouth. If you live and work in the local area, we’d advise you to keep your windows and doors shut.”

Local residents were advised to keep their windows closed ( Becka Farndon/X )

Fire crews remain at the location tackling the fire, with locals urged to avoid the area.

While it is currently unknown when the blaze broke out, a video posted on X shows the warehouse, which is located on Boundary Road, in flames at 1.35pm.

The parcel depot is located at the Access 18 industrial estate around seven miles from Bristol city centre.

Heavy traffic is also building along both directions of the A403 St Andrew’s Road due to smoke billowing across the road from the warehouse.

The Independent have approached Evri for comment.

