Awaab Ishak: Boss at housing association where boy killed by mould sacked
Awaab Ishak died from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom flat where he lived
The boss of a housing association who refused to resign over the death of a boy from exposure to mould at one of its properties has been removed from his post.
Under chief executive Gareth Swarbrick, Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) received multiple complaints about mould from the parents of Awaab Ishak before he died from a respiratory condition in December 2020.
A coroner ruled that the toddler’s death was caused by prolonged exposure to mould in the flat where he lived with his mother Aisha Amin and father Faisal Abdhullah in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.
Mr Swarbrick, who earned £170,000 in the year Awaab died, had insisted he would not stand down as leader of the housing association and the body’s board initially backed him.
But in a statement released on Saturday, RBH’s board said: “The board has taken the decision to remove Gareth Swarbrick from his post as chief executive of RBH with immediate effect.
“We will now work to appoint an external Interim chief executive.”
Mr Swarbrick had previously insisted that the conversation concerning his position had begun to “overshadow the most important part of all of this, which is that a family has lost their child.”
He also said he has spoken with Levelling Up secretary Michael Gove to “discuss the issues we face in social housing”, adding that RBH has “made a raft of changes” following Awaab’s death.
Mr Swarbrick added: “We all have a duty to call out prejudice, wherever we see it.
“Equity is at the heart of what we do as a mutual housing society and we will continue to strive for greater inclusion and equality.
“We agree with the coroner that the tragic death of Awaab will be, and should be, a defining moment for the whole housing sector.”
