A two-year-old’s death was caused by prolonged exposure to mould in his home, a coroner has ruled.

Awaab Ishak died as a result of a severe respiratory condition in Rochdale, Greater Manchester in December 2020.

Speaking at his inquest, coroner Joanne Kearsley said: “There is little doubt that the tragic death of Awaad Ishak should be a defining moment for the housing sector”.

“How in the UK in 2020 does a two-year-old child die as a result of exposure to mould?” she asked.

“This is not simply a Rochdale problem or a social housing problem.”

A surveyor described the conditions at Awaab’s home as “unfit for human habitation”, the inquest heard.

His father, Faisal Abdullah, had previously complained to Rochdale Boroughwide Housing about the mould in 2017 but was told to paint over it, Rochdale coroner’s court was told.

In June 2020, Mr Abdullah instructed solicitors and initiated a claim over the recurring issue but policy meant any repairs would not be done until an agreement had been reached.

Speaking outside Rochdale coroner’s court on Tuesday, lawyer Kelly Darlington read a statement on behalf of the family, saying: “We still cannot get our head around the fact that despite all the complaints we made to Rochdale borough wide housing - in addition to the information Rochdale borough wide housing received from an NHS member of staff expressing their concern for Awaab due to mould at the property - they did absolutely nothing to rectify the severe mould in our property.”

The family continued: “We cannot tell you how many health professionals we have cried in front of and Rochdale borough housing staff we have pleaded to expressing our concerns at the conditions ourselves and Awaab had been living in.

“We shouted out as loud as we could. But despite making all those efforts, every night we would be coming back to the same problem.”

They revealed that young Awaab’s coughing fits would often last for two to three days and there were days when he couldn’t leave the house.

The coroner said that the property “had inadequate ventilation and was not equipped for normal day to day living activities which led to excess damp and condensation.”

“Ventilation in the bathroom was not effective, there was a lack of ventilation in the kitchen and an overall lack of an effective ventilation system in the property.

“This was a direct contributing factor in the development of the mould,” she said.

“The development of Awaab’s severe respiratory condition which led to him going into respiratory arrest was entirely due to the prolonged exposure he had to mould in his home environment.”

Awaab was taken to Rochdale urgent care centre on 19 December with shortness of breath and transferred to Royal Oldham Hospital before being discharged, the court heard.

The coroner said the family should have been told to call an ambulance or take him directly to Royal Oldham Hospital if he had further difficulties.

Awaab deteriorated the next day and his parents were advised by the community children’s nursing team to take him back to the Rochdale urgent care centre.

He went into respiratory arrest and then cardiac arrest while being transferred to Oldham, the inquest heard.

He died after arriving at Oldham.

The coroner Ms Kearsey said that she would be writing a report for the prevention of future deaths and would also write to the minister for housing and the health secretary.

