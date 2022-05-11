Police have expressed concern at plans by an axe-throwing venue to serve its customers alcohol.

The Hilt, in York, has applied to the local council for a licence to sell booze, saying some of its competitors have an advantage because they can sell drinks.

Axe throwing, which has become more popular in the UK in recent years, involves throwing an axe at a target, attempting to hit a bullseye.

Under current rules The Hilt, in Goodramgate, can only serve alcohol to its customers once they have finished playing.

But bosses at the business want to change that.

A licence application states: “The Hilt is one of York’s premier attractions, but axe-throwing venues are becoming more and more common, and some of our competitors have recently managed to obtain a crucial edge over us.

“Potential customers can go to our competitors to throw axes, and they can have a drink while they do it.

“We are very keen not to be left behind in this increasingly competitive space, and we have carefully considered how this application might be implemented in the safest and most responsible way possible.”

But local police have warned that alcohol and axe-throwing could be a dangerous mix.

Hilt said it would put a number of measures in place to ensure customer safety.

Sgt Jackie Booth, of North Yorkshire Police also said Hilt’s licence application was “littered with inconsistencies”.

She also refuted Hilt’s claim that its competitors have an advantage, saying there was only one other axe-throwing venue in the county which is subject to the same rules.

“Allowing alcohol before and during the activity sessions could increase the risk of harm to staff, and other customers,” Sgt Booth added.

City of York Council is scheduled to consider the application on Monday.