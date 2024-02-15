Azhar Ali: What other Labour members have been suspended under Keir Starmer?

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Following a damaging antisemitism row, Labour has withdrawn support for its former candidate in the Rochdale by-election, Azhar Ali.

Mr Ali faces allegations of antisemitism for comments he made at a meeting of other Labour members, where he said that Israel had “allowed” last year’s October 7 attack to happen to use as a pretext to invade Gaza.

Labour had initially stood by their candidate, arguing he had “fell for an online conspiracy theory”. They subsequently withdrew support, in light of “new information”. Mr Ali has said he apologises “unreservedly” for his comments.

Labour’s candidate for Rochdale, Azhar Ali, has lost the party’s support (Peter Byrne / PA)

This is not the first time Keir Starmer’s Labour has acted to suspend members due to allegations of antisemitism or racism, sometimes in very high-profile cases. The North London MP has pledged the party under his leadership will have “zero tolerance of antisemitism, of racism, of discrimination of any kind”.

However, others have accused the party under Mr Starmer’s leadership of displaying a factional preference in the disciplinary process. Most recently Matt Forde KC, author of an antisemitism report into the Labour party, has said the handling of Mr Ali’s case was “shambolic” and raises questions around “disparity in treatment”.

Here’s a breakdown of other notable Labour members who have been suspended from the party following allegations of racism or antisemitism:

Jeremy Corbyn

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was suspended in October 2020 after rejecting the conclusions of a report into antisemitism in the party. Claiming the problem was “dramatically overstated for political reasons,” the veteran politician came into direct conflict with his successor Keir Starmer.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, 2020 (PA)

A Labour spokesman said at the time that Corbyn was being suspended “for a failure to retract” his words. Over two years later, Starmer confirmed Corbyn would not be allowed to stand as a Labour MP.

How has he responded?

Corbyn initially reacted by saying he would “strongly contest” his suspension, calling it “political”. Following this, he offered clarification of he comments, but not an apology or retraction.

“The point I wished to make was that the vast majority of Labour Party members were and remain committed anti-racists deeply opposed to antisemitism,” wrote the former leader, “I fully support Keir Starmer’s decision to accept all the EHRC recommendations in full”.

It is expected Mr Corbyn will still stand as an independent candidate in Islington North, the seat he has held since 1983.

Diane Abbott

In April 2023, Diane Abbott was suspended from the party after suggesting in The Observer that “white-seeming” Irish people, Jews and Travellers do not experience racism in the same way as non-white people do. The party moved quickly, announcing her suspension the same day.

Diane Abbott and then-shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer at 2019 rally (PA)

Over 9 months later, Abbott remains suspended as party officials say the investigation is ongoing.

How has she responded?

After her suspension, Abbott apologised and said she wished to “wholly and unreservedly withdraw” her remarks. The MP said: “The errors arose in an initial draft being sent. But there is no excuse, I wish to apologise for any anguish caused”.

The veteran MP has since said she believes there is “no investigation”, and that she suspects the party is using disciplinary process to “bar me from standing at the next election”.

Rebecca Long-Bailey

Former shadow education secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey was sacked in June 2020. She had shared an article by Maxine Peake, in which the actor claimed “tactics used by the police in America, kneeling on George Floyd’s neck, that was learnt from seminars with Israeli secret services”.

Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy at a hustings event for Labour Leader, 2020 (Getty Images)

Long-Bailey had shared the article in a tweet, stating that Ms Peake was “an absolute diamond”, with a second tweet to clarify that she did not support “all aspects” of the article. Starmer removed Long-Bailey from her shadow cabinet post just a few hours later, although she was not suspended.

“I asked Rebecca Long-Bailey to step down from the shadow cabinet for sharing the article,” the Labour leader said. “I didn’t do that because she is antisemitic, I did it because she shared the article which has got, in my view, antisemitic conspiracy theories in it.”

How has she responded?

Following her suspension, Long-Bailey wrote in a Twitter thread: “In no way was my retweet an intention to endorse every part of that article.” She explained that the party had asked her to take down her two original tweets, but that she could not do so “in good conscience”. The tweets no longer exist today – it is unclear when they were deleted.

“I had asked to discuss these matters with Keir before agreeing what further action to take, but sadly he had already made his decision,” she wrote. Long-Bailey remains a backbench Labour MP for Salford and Eccles.

Andy McDonald

Former shadow employment secretary Andy McDonald was suspended in October 2023, three days after repeating the slogan “from the river to the sea” at a peace rally organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign. The phrase, long-used by pro-Palestine campaigners and activists, has been subject to intense debate since last years’ October 7 Hamas attack.

Mr McDonald’s full statement was: “We will not rest until we have justice, until all people, Israelis and Palestinians, between the river and the sea can live in peaceful liberty.”

Andy McDonald MP (PA)

A Labour spokesperson said: “The comments made by Andy McDonald at the weekend were deeply offensive, particularly at a time of rising antisemitism which has left Jewish people fearful for their safety.”

Mr McDonald confirmed on Twitter that he had been placed under “precautionary suspension” for three months. However he remains suspended past this deadline.

How has he responded?

Following his suspension, Mr McDonald wrote that he was “saddened” by the news, and that he looked forward to “engaging and fully co-operating with the inquiry”. He added that his words “should not be construed in any other way than they were intended, namely as a heartfelt plea for an end to the killings in Israel, Gaza, and the occupied West Bank”.

In the subsequent months, Mr McDonald has been proactive in ensuring the media construes his words accurately, forcing several corrections. He is suing Conservative MP Chris Clarkson for accusing him of ‘seeking to justify’ the Hamas October 7 attack.

Mr McDonald had already stood down from his post as Shadow Secretary for Employment in 2021, accusing Keir Starmer of failing on his commitments to workers and not delivering on his pledges.

Kate Osamor

Edmonton MP Kate Osamor was suspended in January 2024 for saying on Holocaust Memorial Day that the situation in Gaza should be recognised as a genocide. She wrote to party members that there was an ‘“international duty” to remember Holocaust victims, but also those of “more recent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and now Gaza”.

Kate Osamor, then-Shadow Secretary for International Development, speaks at the 2016 Labour conference in Liverpool (PA)

How has she responded?

Ms Osamor later posted an apology on Twitter / X saying: “Holocaust Memorial Day is a day to remember the 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust and the genocides that have occurred since.

“I apologise for any offence caused by my reference to the ongoing humanitarian disaster in Gaza as part of that period of remembrance.”

However, Ms Osamor remains suspended from the party as investigations continue.

Graham Jones

Former Hyndburn MP Graham Jones, seeking re-election in his seat, was suspended shortly after Azhar Ali. He was recorded repeatedly referring to Israel as “f***ing Israel” and saying British nationals who join the Israel Defence Forces should be “locked up”.

Graham Jones MP (UK Parliament)

This audio, released by Guido Fawkes, was allegedly recorded at the same meeting Mr Ali had made the remarks that lead to his own suspension. The Jewish Labour Movement called his comments “appalling and unacceptable”.

How has he responded?

Mr Jones has not yet publicly responded to news of his suspension.