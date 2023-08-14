White supremacy books spotted in advert for radiator covers

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

B&Q has apologised after a customer spotted an “abhorrent” advertisement featuring two books titled “White Supremacy” on the retail website.

A shopper from Doncaster noticed the offensive photograph while browsing radiator covers on diy.com, explaining the visual left him stunned.

The customer, who asked not to be named, told Doncaster Free Press: “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. There, right in the middle of the B&Q website were these books with ‘white supremacy’ written down the side.

“I can’t believe how it managed to get on there,” he added. “I don’t know if it was Photoshop or something and someone has put it in as a joke, but no-one seems to have noticed it.”

In the photograph, accompanying a listing for an Aica radiator cover, the books are lying stacked near a picture frame and a vase. The ad has since been removed, and is no longer live on diy.com and Aica’s website.

Shortly after it was noticed, the photo was circulating on X (formerly Twitter) as social media users criticised the advert and called on B&Q to explain how it had ended up on the website.

“Uhhh B&Q can you explain why you have a product picture featuring two books that say white supremacy?” one person wrote.

Another comment read: “This is absolutely abhorrent, I can’t believe it!”

In response, B&Q apologised for “the offence this may have caused”, noting the product was listed by a third-party seller.

“B&Q is committed to creating an inclusive place for our colleagues to work and our customers to shop, and in this instance, this product was not picked up by our screening process,” their statement read.

The product was also removed from Aica’s website (Aica)

The company confirmed it had removed the product “and all images associated with it”, and suspended the seller after becoming aware of the advertisement.

“We are actively reviewing our screening process to prevent this happening again, as we are committed to maintaining a respectful and inclusive online environment,” they said.