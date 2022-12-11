Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A number of people are fighting for life after being pulled from a lake in Solihull, as temperatures plummet across the UK.

They have been transported to hospital and are believed to be in critical condition.

Footage from the scene shows a huge emergency services presence, as dozens of fire engines, police cars and ambulances line streets in the surrounding area, as the park has been cordoned off.

Police responded to the serious incident at Babbs Mill Park on Fortbridge Road in the Kingshurst area. The exact nature of the incident has not been confirmed.

Babbs Mill Park is a local nature reserve with a lake, river, wildflower grasslands and woodlands.

Police have now cordoned off the lake and park (Google)

West Midlands Police tweeted: "We are currently at the scene of a serious incident at Babbs Mill Park, Fordbridge Road, #Kingshurst, #Solihull.

“A number of people have been pulled from a lake and are being transported to hospital. They are believed to be in a critical condition.

“We are working with West Midlands Fire Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service at the scene and will provide further updates in due course.”

Temperatures in the area are currently 0C and expected to drop to -3C overnight.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings of ice, fog and snow for much of the UK from Monday.

Temperatures are expected to stay well below freezing overnight, with figures as low as -10C expected in some places across the UK, and potentially even lower in isolated areas, according to the Met Office.