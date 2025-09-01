Police launch investigation after newborn baby found dead in Tonypandy home
South Wales Police have opened a probe into the ‘sudden death’
Police have launched an investigation after they were called to the “sudden death” of a newborn baby in South Wales.
Emergency services were called to an address in Tonypandy, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on Monday where the 11-week-old child was found dead, police said. A large police presence has been reported in the area as officers work to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.
In a statement on Monday afternoon, South Wales Police said there will continue to be an increased police presence in the South Wales town as detectives investigate.
The circumstances of the infant’s death are not yet clear and police have not released any further details at this time.
The force added the child’s family have asked to be given privacy during this time and that investigations are “ongoing”.
In a statement a South Wales Police spokesperson said: “South Wales Police was called this morning to the sudden death of an 11-week-old baby in Tonypandy. Investigations into the death are on-going and you will see an increase in police presence in the area during this time.
“The family of the child have asked to be given space during this time.”
Tonypandy is a town and community in the borough of Rhondda Cynon Taf in South Wales.
