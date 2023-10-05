Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Baby banks are being forced to ration formula milk because of soaring demand caused by desperate parents struggling to afford the rising cost of the product in stores.

Data from First Steps Nutrition showed average prices for baby formula rose by 22 per cent between March 2021 and April 2023, with the cost of feeding a 10-week-old baby as of August this year costing up to £89 per month.

The soaring prices have caused a surge in demand for baby banks, which provide help and essential items to families who need extra support, and have left some forced to ration formula milk to parents in need.

One baby bank in Swindon told Sky News it is now having to ration families to just one tub of formula per week, while High Peak Baby Bank in Derbyshire said it has restricted families to three tubs a month.

Another in Hartlepool told the broadcaster that they have had to implement restrictions for “the first time in our history, to keep up with demand”. On the other end of the country, Sebby’s Corner in Barnet, north London, said it has had “heartbreaking” conversations with families they cannot help.

Has this affected you? Please get in touch by emailing athena.stavrou@independent.co.uk.

The sky-rocketing price of baby formula is currently being investigated by the Competition and Markets Authority, but UK-based baby formula manufacturer Kendamil said “macroeconomic shocks” caused by Covid-related disruptions to supply chains, the war in Ukraine and energy price inflation have played a role in cost rises.

The Scottish government is working to introduce new help for struggling families, which will see parents able to “access emergency financial assistance” so they can buy essentials such as baby formula in the supermarket rather than having to visit a baby bank.

But some parents have called for more help from Westminster, with one saying ministers “are not listening”.

One mother told Sky News at the Swindon baby bank that, even with her maternity pay combined with her partner’s wage, they are still unable to afford baby essentials.

“It is literally a milk crisis,” she said. “It makes me feel so angry and irritated that parents are forced to feel ashamed that they can’t afford milk for their babies. The government are not listening.”

The Scottish government are working to introduce a ‘cash-first’ approach (The Associated Press)

Another mother told the broadcaster: “Please help, help those mums, help those dads. Don’t ask questions, just do. Don’t sit there and judge and look and ponder just do it. It’s as simple as that.”

Earlier this year, it was reported that parents were having to resort to stealing baby formula as the cost of living crisis gripped the UK. It was reported that families were even buying the product on the black market, Facebook Marketplace or watering down milk.

The government has been approached for comment.