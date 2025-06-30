Farmer performs emergency C-section on dead hare to deliver ‘miracle’ baby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A farmer in Dumfries and Galloway has been hailed for his quick thinking after performing an emergency roadside Caesarean section on a dead hare, saving two of its unborn babies.

The dramatic rescue unfolded when Robert Craig, who was carrying out silage operations, accidentally struck an adult female hare with his machinery.

Upon checking the animal, Mr Craig discovered she was deceased but noticed movement in her stomach and realised that she was pregnant.

“I had to act quickly to give the babies a chance at life.”

Mr Craig used a pen knife to perform an emergency C-section at the side of the road.

The extraordinary intervention led to the successful delivery of two tiny leverets, one of which has since been described as a "little miracle".

open image in gallery Bruno the hare was delivered by emergency C-section, performed using a pen knife ( Scottish SPCA )

Mr Craig said he “carefully” cut open the hare’s stomach and took out the babies.

“I gave them a gentle swing to clear out any mucus, just like you would with newborn lambs.

“Then I started rubbing their bodies to try and get them breathing, and sure enough, they gasped and came around.

“So, I stopped working, got them warmed up and called the Scottish SPCA.”

While one of the leverets did not survive, the other, named Bruno by Scottish SPCA staff, is now gaining strength at the charity’s National Wildlife Rescue Centre at Fishcross in Clackmannanshire.

Animal Rescue Officer Emma Totney went to the scene at Rigg near Gretna, Dumfries and Galloway, on 13 May.

open image in gallery Bruno the hare has grown in leaps and bounds

She said: “When I arrived, I was surprised by how alert and energetic the baby was – it was a huge relief. He was feeding well and already showing signs of real fight.

“He was smaller than we’d expect for a newborn, but clearly a fighter. He’s a little miracle.

“He was feeding well and showed great energy, so I knew I needed to get him to our team at Fishcross as quickly as possible.

“We stopped a couple of times on the journey for feeds, and each time he did brilliantly.

“We were all amazed he had survived such a dramatic start to life.

“It’s heartwarming to know that thanks to a kind-hearted farmer, the wildlife centre team, and myself, this little miracle will get the chance to return to the wild and live a full life.”

open image in gallery Bruno was just 80g at birth ( Scottish SPCA )

When first admitted to the Wildlife Rescue Centre, Bruno was very underweight at just 80g – well below the typical 100–130g birth weight for a newborn hare.

However, he has since grown significantly and now weighs more than nine times his original weight.

The team hope that Bruno will be ready for release into the wild in the coming weeks, provided his progress continues.

Wildlife assistant Shauni Stoddart, who has been caring for Bruno, said the baby hare was in a “fragile” condition when he arrived.

“Due to his unique circumstances, he was hand-reared at home for the first five days to minimise stress. He responded incredibly well, quickly gaining strength.

“He’s a true little fighter. It’s been an emotional journey for everyone involved but seeing him grow stronger every day is so rewarding.”

The Scottish SPCA described Bruno’s birth as “very extraordinary”, and the charity said it would not recommend anyone performing this kind of surgery on any animal.