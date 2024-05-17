Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An MP has written to Netflix to ask them to prove that Baby Reindeer was based on a true story after the ‘real’ Martha rebutted many of the claims made in the smash-hit series.

Pressure is growing on the streaming service to justify their hit series - which follows a struggling comic as he is relentlessly harassed and stalked by a woman for more than four years - after Piers Morgan’s interview with Fiona Harvey.

Scottish MP John Nicolson has now written to Netflix to substantiate what it told a Parliamentary committee last week in regards to the accuracy of the TV show.

Netflix executive Benjamin King told the Culture Media and Sport Committee: “obviously a true story of the horrific abuse that the writer and protagonist Richard Gadd suffered at the hands of a convicted stalker”.

SNP MP John Nicolson has written to Netflix to substantiate what it told a Parliamentary committee last week in regards to the accuracy of the TV show (Andrew Milligan/PA) ( PA Archive )

However, Mr Nicolson said it is clear this evidence is “disputed” and said he would be writing to the company to “ask them to substantiate the claim they made”.

Scottish lawyer Ms Harvey - who claims she is the ‘real’ Martha - appeared on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored last week to “set the record straight”.

During the interview, which has amassed over 10 million views, Ms Harvey denied that she had any criminal convictions during her interview and said the Netflix show’s suggestion that she did was “defamatory”.

She has threatened to sue Netflix after fans on the show identified her by matching social media posts featured in the show with her own.

In the series, which has been watched by 65 million people and makes the statement ‘this is a true story’, it is suggested that stalker ‘Martha’ goes to prison.

However, there has been little evidence found to prove this.

( Ed Miller/Netflix )

Mr Nicolson told the BBC: “the charge made - of a conviction - is very important. Journalists can find no evidence to back up the Netflix claim.”

Piers Morgan also alluded to the lack of evidence when justifying his controversial interview with Ms Harvey.

He told the BBC the true story claim was “serious failure by Netflix” as “nobody’s found any evidence whatsoever that she has any criminal record, let alone for anything to do with Richard Gadd.”

Explaining why he invited her on the show he ITV’s Lorraine : “She has a right to have her say and was happy to come on the show, I tried to be very fair and balanced and tried to get to the truth. I think she lied in the interview but is she a convicted stalker?

“The key point is, if she isn’t, then the Netflix claim at the start of every episode saying ‘this is a true story’ becomes problematic.”

Piers Morgan and Fiona Harvey on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ ( YouTube )

Morgan continued: “Have they defamed her? If you accuse someone of being a convicted stalker and they are not, that is a pretty serious claim to make.”

Morgan’s interview was met with consternation when the broadcaster announced the “world exclusive” on Wednesday May 8.

Upon announcing the interview in a social media post, the replies section was flooded with messages from users calling the interview “irresponsible” and “unethical”.

Since the interview, Ms Harvey has said she felt “used” by Morgan, who she said placed “a heavy emphasis” on the thousands of emails she allegedly sent Gadd.

The 58-year-old has also demanded one million pounds from the Uncensored host after she claimed she was only paid £250 for the appearance.

Responding to Ms Harvey’s request for one million pounds and her feelings of being taken advantage of, Morgan insisted that they paid her fairly.

The Independent has contacted Netflix for a comment.