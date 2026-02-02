‘Ice out’: Billie Eilish, Olivia Dean and Bad Bunny protest with Grammy speeches

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pop stars Billie Eilish, Olivia Dean and Bad Bunny have condemned US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) officers with their winners’ speeches at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

British singer Dean took home the best new artist award at the ceremony at Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, while Eilish’s Wildflower won song of the year and Bad Bunny’s Debi Tirar Mas Fotos won album of the year.

Accepting her award, US singer Eilish was joined on stage by her brother Finneas, with both wearing “Ice out” pins, as she said: “Thank you so much, I can’t believe this, everyone else in this category are so amazing, I love you so much.

“I feel so honoured every time I get to be in this room, and as grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything.

“But that no one is illegal on stolen land… it’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now, and I just, I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter.”

After beating fellow British star Lola Young to best new artist, Dean used her speech to call for immigrants to be celebrated.

Becoming emotional after scooping the award, the Man I Need singer said: “Thank you, I never really imagined that I would be up here, let alone nominated, so thank you so much, I just want to say that an artist is really nothing without their team.

“Emily, my best friend, my manager, we’ve been doing this for 10 years, so this is for you too, and my family.

“I guess I want to say, I’m up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant, I wouldn’t be here (if it were not for immigration).

“Yeah, I’m a product of bravery, and I think those people deserve to be celebrated, so yeah, we’re nothing without each other. Thank you so much, I love you, thank you so much.”

Before winning album of the year, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martinez Ocasio, scooped best musica urbana album, and used his speech to call for Ice to leave US cities and ask for love.

He said: “Before I say thanks to god, I’m going to say Ice out.

“We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we are humans and we are Americans.

“I would say to the people, I know it’s tough to know not to hate on these days, and I was thinking, sometimes… the hate get more powerful with more hate, the only thing that is more powerful than hate is love.

“So please, we need to be different, if we fight, we have to do it with love, we don’t hate them. We love our people, we love our family, and that’s the way to do it, with love, don’t forget that please. Thank you, thank you god.”

Ice officers have been sent to US cities as part of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation initiative, most notably in Minnesota and Minneapolis, where about 2,000 federal agents have been deployed.

Bad Bunny delivered much of his speech in Spanish before saying he wanted to dedicate the award to “all the people that had to leave their homeland, their country, to follow their dreams” in English.

Officers have come under strong criticism over their aggressive approach. Most recently, Ice agents fatally shot two people on the streets of Minneapolis: Renee Good on January 7 and Alex Pretti on January 24.

Singers Joni Mitchell and Kehlani, and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon were also among artists wearing “Ice out” and “Be Good” pins at the annual ceremony.

Vernon, 44, whose group Bon Iver is nominated for best alternative music album, said he wore a whistle as a tribute to the legal observers documenting the actions of federal agents in the streets.

“I think there’s a reason that music exists and it’s to heal and to bring people together,” he told The Associated Press. “But the real work are those observers on the on the ground in Minneapolis. We just want to shout them out.”

Kehlani, 30, said “f*** Ice” in her acceptance speech as she won her first Grammy for best R&B performance for Folded, and called for people to speak out against them.

Elsewhere, rap star Kendrick Lamar won big at the ceremony; he was the most nominated artist at the ceremony with nine nods, winning five, collecting record of the year for his song Luther, featuring R&B singer SZA.

A humorous moment saw veteran singer Cher mistakenly call the rapper Luther Vandross, the late soul star who is actually sampled on the track, when handing out record of the year, having just won a lifetime achievement award herself.

Speaking after the record of the year win, SZA said: “I know that right now is a scary time, I know the algorithms tell us that it’s so scary and all is lost.

“There’s been world wars, there’s been plagues, and we have gone on, we can go on, we need each other, we need to trust each other, trust ourselves, trust your heart.

“We’re not governed by the government, we’re governed by God, and I thank you so much.”

The 38-year-old also took home awards for best rap album for GNX, best rap song for TV Off featuring Lefty Gunplay, best melodic rap performance for Luther, and best rap performance for Chains & Whips with Clipse, Pusha T, Malice and Pharrell Williams.

Pop superstar Lady Gaga, who was the second-most nominated artist with seven nods, took home best pop vocal album for her record Mayhem, having already won best dance pop recording and best remixed recording for Abracadabra and its Gesaffelstein remix.

Performances during the night included Tyler, The Creator, who crashed a Ferrari F40 on stage while singing Sugar On My Tongue; Justin Bieber, praised for his return to the Grammys after four years away; and tributes paid to Ozzy Osbourne, D’Angelo and Roberta Flack.