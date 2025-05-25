Kemi Badenoch has questions to answer over use of unofficial car, say Labour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kemi Badenoch has questions to answer about her use of a car and driver that were not part of an official government service, Labour has said.

The Conservative leader has denied there were security concerns about a private car hire arrangement she had when she was a senior minister, first reported by the Sunday Times.

According to the newspaper, Mrs Badenoch had access to a black Jaguar XJ and a driver throughout her time as business secretary through a car hire firm in her constituency at the time, Saffron Walden.

Officials wrote to her and said the arrangement was “not recommended”, and repeatedly warned her of the security risks of not using a car and driver provided by the Government Car Service (GCS), the Sunday Times said.

Civil servants were said to be wary the car could be bugged, and were concerned it was not maintained in a Government garage.

Mrs Badenoch was asked about the story as she appeared on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

She told the BBC: “I never ignored security advice – the driver was security cleared. Actually, recommended by GCS.

“It was a contract that had been in place for about five years, and I renewed that contract.

“A memo was sent by someone who was unfamiliar with the contract asking about security concerns, and other civil servants said there were no security concerns, and that’s the end of the matter,” Ms Badenoch said.

Leaking of the memo from civil servants warning of the security concerns was “destructive”, she said, adding: “It’s a nonsense story.”

open image in gallery Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner (left) and Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch, waiting to appear on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

But a Labour party spokesperson suggested the opposition leader still had questions to answer.

They said: “Kemi Badenoch must explain why she hired a private chauffeur at taxpayers’ expense rather than relying on the Government Car Service like other ministers.

“The Tory leader cannot just dismiss the security concerns that were raised at the time and hard working families deserve to know how much this extravagant arrangement cost.

“Kemi Badenoch has no plan for our country. The Tories have not listened and have not learned from their defeat last year.”