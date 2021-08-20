‘Crucified’ badger found nailed by its feet to a tree

Police have launched an investigation after a badger was found dead and nailed by its feet to a tree.

The body of the animal, which is a protected species under the Protection of Badger Act 1992, was discovered several metres up a tree in the Nant Glyn area of Denbigh, Wales on Wednesday morning.

The rural crime team at North Wales Police has launched a probe into the death. A disturbing image released by the force shows two nails pinning the animal’s feet to a branch.

PC Richard Smith, of the Rural Crime Team, said: “We can’t yet confirm what the cause of death of this animal was, but we have submitted the body for a post-mortem.

“Incredibly, badger persecution is still practiced in North Wales and we will continue to work with partners in tackling abhorrent incidents such as these.”

Over 140,000 badgers have been killed in the badger cull since 2013, with 38,642 killed last year in a bid to stem the spread of bovine tuberculosis - which experts claim the creatures have spread in the countryside.

George Eustice, the environment secretary, has branded culling "unacceptable" and in January set out proposals for Natural England (NE) to stop issuing intensive cull licenses for new areas after 2022.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs last year gave the green light for tuberculosis (bTB) TB cattle vaccination trials as part of plans to try and develop and deploy a cattle vaccine by 2025.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions last month, Boris Johnson backed plans to end the badger cull. He told MPs: “We do think that the badger cull has led to a reduction in the disease but nobody wants to continue with the cull of a protected species – beautiful mammals – indefinitely.

“I do think it is a good thing that we are accelerating other elements of our strategy, particularly vaccination. I think that is the right way forward and I do think we should begin, if we can, to phase out badger culling in this country.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the North Wales Police rural crime team via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number Z121155. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.