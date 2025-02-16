Team behind Wallace And Gromit picks up two Bafta awards for Vengeance Most Fowl

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The team behind Wallace And Gromit has picked up two gongs at the Bafta awards ceremony.

The winning film, Vengeance Most Fowl, sees the return of evil penguin Feathers McGraw from the Academy Award-winning short The Wrong Trousers.

Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham and Richard Beek appeared on stage during their first win, presented by US singer Camila Cabello, which was in the inaugural children’s and family category.

Creator Park said: “It’s such a wonderful privilege to be working at Aardman every day with such obscenely talented artists and crafts people so passionate about creativity and we’re so lucky to have our fabulous cast.”

He also said Ben Whitehead, who became the voice of Wallace following Peter Sallis’s death, had filled “massive shoes”.

The category is new for 2025 and recognises the best films that appeal to children, young people, and adults.

When the team picked up its second Bafta, for animated film, Park joked: “I didn’t actually write a second speech.

“Well, the main thing… people often say as animators you need a lot of patience, and it is very true, but the people who have patience is our loved ones.”

He then mentioned his family.

The film, now award-winning, is also nominated for an Oscar.

In the movie, technology becomes a wedge between Wallace and his pet beagle Gromit after his smart gnome, Norbot, appears to develop a mind of its own.

The animation premiered on the BBC on Christmas Day 2024 and includes cameos from comedian Peter Kay, Mandy’s Diane Morgan, Bridgerton actress Adjoa Andoh and comedian Sir Lenny Henry.

Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer, said: “Huge congratulations to Nick, Merlin and the Aardman team for their richly deserved double Bafta Film Award win for Vengeance Most Fowl.”

Moore added that “Wallace and Gromit’s latest adventure has proven itself to be a uniquely British success story. Norbot had better get building a new awards cabinet!”.

The first Wallace And Gromit film was 1989’s A Grand Day Out, which was followed by The Wrong Trousers, A Close Shave, The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit and A Matter Of Loaf And Death.