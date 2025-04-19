Police make appeal around blue backpack in search for missing Co Mayo man

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police in Northern Ireland have issued an appeal around a blue backpack in their search for missing Mayo man George Brennan.

The 38-year-old was last seen on Wednesday, April 2 in Ballycastle, Co Antrim, and his friends and family have not heard from him since.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is assisting An Garda Siochana in their search for Mr Brennan.

While he is missing from Co Mayo in the Republic of Ireland, it is believed he may have links to the Causeway Coast and Glens area, and the Mid and East Antrim area.

On Saturday the PSNI made a specific appeal in relation to the location of a blue-coloured backpack which Mr Brennan was seen carrying.

“We would ask that anyone who believes they may have seen this backpack, or who has information as to its whereabouts, get in touch,” they said.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 831 12/04/25.”

Mr Brennan is described as being 6’2 in height and 100kg, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He had previously been seen on CCTV in the Spar shop in Moyle Road in Ballycastle on April 2.

At that time, he was wearing a black zip-up top, dark jeans, runners and was carrying a blue hiking backpack.

Another sighting of him, reported to the PSNI, said he was seen with a backpack hitch-hiking at the Lisnakilly roundabout outside Limavady at around 4.45pm on Monday, April 14.

They said they saw the man get into a white van with writing on the side that was travelling in the direction of Ballykelly.

The family is asking members of the public across the island of Ireland to share George’s photo and appeal widely on social media to help raise awareness.