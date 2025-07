Teenage boys accused of Ballymena sex assault appear before court again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two 14-year-old boys charged with the attempted rape of a girl in Ballymena have appeared before a judge again.

The boys have been charged in connection with an alleged serious sexual assault on a teenage girl in the Clonavon Terrace area of the Co Antrim town last month.

The incident sparked days of race-related anti-immigration rioting in Ballymena, with linked sporadic outbreaks of violence in other parts of Northern Ireland.

The case was mentioned at a youth court sitting in Ballymena on Wednesday morning.

The two teenagers, who interacted with court through a Romanian interpreter, appeared together via video-link from a juvenile justice centre.

They were originally remanded into custody at their first court appearance two days after the alleged attack in June.

During Wednesday’s brief hearing before district judge Nigel Broderick a prosecution lawyer said a file on the case was still being prepared.

The prosecutor said she would confirm to the court at the next sitting whether an achieving best evidence (ABE) interview had been completed with the alleged victim.

Both boys are accused of attempting to orally rape the girl.

At their first court appearance last month, a judge was told both accused denied the alleged offence during interview with police.

The teenagers spoke briefly during Wednesday’s hearing to confirm they understood what was being discussed in court.

The boys were further remanded in custody as the case was listed again for a further review hearing on July 16.

Legal representatives for both accused did not raise any objections to their further remand into custody.