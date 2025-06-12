Olympic swimmer speaks of devastation after attack on leisure centre

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Olympic swimmer has spoken of her devastation after an attack on a leisure centre which she describes as a “safe place for so many”.

On the third night of disorder on the streets of Ballymena, masked youths attacked Larne Leisure Centre, around 20 miles away, under the impression it was housing immigrant families who had been affected by violence.

On Thursday morning, the leisure centre was described as closed until further notice while the damage is assessed.

Danielle Hill, who competed in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and the 2020 Games in Tokyo, spoke of her sadness at events in the town that “I have proudly represented on the world stage”.

Hill, who is a member of Larne Swimming Club and also coaches younger children at the club, said the leisure centre was a safe space for many people.

“No child should ever be forced to witness masked men in their home community,” she said.

“The local leisure centre is a safe place for so many, from young children (as young as six) learning to swim to elderly residents, has now been transformed into a place marked by fear and trauma.

“What unfolded last night was not just violence – it was racism in its rawest and most dangerous form. Young people seeking ‘fun’ in a senseless act of vandalism.

“And its consequences are already being felt; a local community torn apart, families left frightened, workers left without incomes.

“The harm is not abstract – it is here, it is local and it is devastating.”

She also called for rebuilding.

“This is a moment to come together, not fall apart,” she said.

“Let’s keep talking. Let’s keep listening. As we have done so many times before, let’s lead with compassion, stand up for one another and show the strength of our community through our support – for every child and every family that calls this centre a home. Time to rebuild.”