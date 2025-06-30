Man bailed over charges of spraying manure on road before Ballymena Pride parade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 19-year-old man told police he sprayed hen manure over the streets of Ballymena as an “act of protest” against the town’s first Pride parade, a court has heard.

Isaac Adams, of Lislaban Road, Cloughmills, appeared before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday charged with a number of offences following Saturday’s incident.

The court was told that the “prank” has backfired on the farm worker, after he was caught “red-handed” by police wearing a balaclava and carrying two empty 25-litre jugs, which had contained manure, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He has been charged with criminal damage, possessing a lock knife and causing manure to be deposited on the road.

The court heard that Adams admitted filling four or five drums of hen litter waste from his farm and pouring it over the road to disrupt the Pride parade taking place on Saturday afternoon.

A number of references were handed into court, including “six of his elders” from his local church, who said it was “very much out of character”.

A police constable confirmed to the court that on Saturday, June 28, at approximately 2.45am, police were patrolling in the town centre of Ballymena when they came across the defendant.

He was found wearing a balaclava, carrying two empty 25-litre jugs, which he stated had contained manure, the court heard.

The court was told the defendant admitted he had been spreading the manure over the surrounding roads in order to disrupt the Ballymena Pride parade, which was set to take place later that same day. The defendant was searched, and a lock knife was found in his pocket.

He was arrested for criminal damage and possession of a bladed article.

Whilst under caution, the defendant freely admitted that he had committed the act in protest against the upcoming parade later that day, the court heard.

The court heard he admitted to spreading the waste manure in the town and told police he was not the only person involved.

The court was further told Adams admitted to wearing the balaclava to conceal his identity, and he confirmed the manure was a hen litter waste. He said he had filled four or five drums of waste from his own farm, and he described it as a prank.

Police opposed bail but said that the defendant does not have any criminal record, that the event has now passed and that another man, who was arrested on Saturday, has been released on police bail.

Solicitor for the accused, Stewart Ballentine, told the court that Adams co-operated fully with police and made admissions.

“He indicated that he was foolish and stupid to get involved in this prank, as he describes it, but it obviously backfired on him,” Mr Ballentine said.

The police constable agreed that the accused showed remorse.

The court was told the accused is a maintenance engineer and works on the family farm and had been wearing work trousers at the time of the incident, which contained the lock knife.

“He’s a man who has never been in trouble in life before,” Mr Ballentine added.

“He is in full-time employment.

“It wasn’t a slurry tanker as such that was driving up the streets of Ballymena. These were some small canisters with hen manure in them.

“As far as the parade on Saturday was concerned, that was not in any way inconvenienced, and all persons who wished to attend were able to do so.”

Photographs of the manure were handed into court.

The court was told that it cost the local authority £788.39 to clean up the mess.

Mr Ballentine added: “His mother and father are concerned about this matter. They’re both in the body of the court.

“I hand in a reference from his employer. He speaks highly of this young man, and also handed in references from six of his elders at his local church, who also say this is very much out of character.

“This man has never been arrested in his life before. He’s had an experience of being detained in custody all over the weekend, and this is totally new to this young man, and hopefully, he will never be back.

“He comes from a very law-abiding stock, a family stock in the North Antrim area, and he’s a hard-working young man, and really should have been at other, more productive things than this prank, which badly went wrong.

The solicitor, who said his client had “greatly assisted the police investigation”, noted that someone else had been arrested in connection with the incident.

“I wonder what the evidence may or may not be in relation to that matter,” he said.

“But my client was the only man who was actually caught red-handed, so to speak, and he made full admissions right from the outset.

“He was pretty much caught in the headlights of the police vehicle and made full admissions and certainly he has learned, very sadly, lessons from his experiences over the last few days.”

The court heard that the incident was organised over messages and phone calls.

Adams was granted bail under a number of conditions, including that he reside at an address at Lislaban Road in Cloughmills, not to enter Ballymena, not possess a phone capable of internet access, and remain under curfew between 11pm and 5am.

Adams was warned that breaching his bail conditions would not be considered a prank.

A 20-year-old man who was also arrested in connection with the incident has been released on police bail pending further inquiries.