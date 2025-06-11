Riot police respond to second night of violence in Ballymena

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police came under attack as violent disorder erupted for a second night in a row in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Multiple cars and properties were set on fire in Ballymena while rioters hurled petrol bombs, fireworks and masonry at police officers.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) deployed riot police, fired plastic baton rounds, and used water cannons as well as dog units as part of its response to the disorder.

In a statement, the PSNI said calm had been restored in the Clonavon Terrace, North Road and Bridge Street areas by around 1am on Wednesday. The force said there had also been “sporadic disorder” in Newtownabbey and Carrickfergus, as well incidents in north Belfast.

It came after similar violent disorder around Clonavon Terrace in the town on Monday night, following an earlier peaceful protest in the day which was organised in support of the family of a girl who was the victim of an alleged sexual assault in the area.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman described those events – which saw police and ethnic minorities targeted – as “very concerning”.

A senior police officer condemned the disorder as “racist thuggery”.

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson issued a public appeal for information and said the PSNI was actively working to identify those responsible for the “racially motivated disorder in Ballymena and bring them to justice”.

He said the service would deploy significant resources to any further disorder during the week.

On Tuesday evening, riot police were deployed to residential streets around Clonavon Terrace on Tuesday as hundreds of people gathered in the area from approximately 7pm.

The PSNI formed barricades while officers wearing armour and shields also responded to the disorder.

Some masked protesters shouted abuse and threw objects at the police, including fireworks, glass bottles and pieces of metal.

The PSNI advised those present to disperse and warned that water cannon would be deployed against those participating in violent activity.

Police fired plastic baton rounds at some of those gathered and also used water cannons to disperse the crowd.

Many young children were present among those gathered near police lines.

As rioters were dispersed into other parts of the town as the evening progressed into night, a property on Bridge Street and a home on Queen Street were set on fire.

Other properties had windows smashed as some residents chose to display signs about the nationalities of those normally resident, including one saying “British household” and another with “Filipino lives here”.

Multiple cars were also set on fire as part of blazes set by rioters, including near a car wash and tyre centre off Bridge Street and on Larne Street.

The clothing of at least one participant caught fire during the disorder.

The PSNI cleared streets and allowed gaps in its barricades for firefighters to tackle fires in the town as chaotic scenes continued past midnight.

Officers also used a drone as part of the response to illegal activity, which saw some rioters kick in doors and ransack homes.

The Northern Ireland Secretary has said there is “no justification” for attacks on police officers or vandalism.

In a social media post, Hilary Benn said: “The terrible scenes of civil disorder we have witnessed in Ballymena again this evening have no place in Northern Ireland.

“There is absolutely no justification for attacks on PSNI officers or for vandalism directed at people’s homes or property.”

During Monday’s disorder, 15 police officers were injured and several PSNI vehicles were damaged.

In Clonavon Terrace, several houses had their windows smashed and two which suffered significant smoke damage remained sealed off on Tuesday.

A 29-year-old man was charged with riotous behaviour after being arrested on Monday night.

Mr Henderson said other arrests are expected following the examination of video footage.

The earlier peaceful protest formed in support of the family of the girl.

Two 14-year-old boys appeared in court on Monday charged with attempted rape. The charges were read to the teenagers by a Romanian interpreter.

On Tuesday, the PSNI said it had made a third arrest in connection with the incident and reiterated a public appeal for information.

Detective Inspector Olphert from the PSNI’s public protection branch said: “A 28-year-old man was arrested yesterday evening, Monday June 9.

“He has been unconditionally released from police custody following questioning.”

At a press conference on Tuesday, Mr Henderson said the attacks should be “loudly condemned by all right-thinking people”.

“Any attempt to justify or explain it as something else is misplaced,” he said at a press conference at Ballymena police station earlier on Tuesday.

He said members of the minority ethnic community “felt fear” and there will be a significant policing operation in the town in the coming days to reassure the community.

Mr Henderson said that police officers from England and Wales will be brought to Northern Ireland if needed to help the PSNI in the wake of the Ballymena disorder.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The disorder we saw in Ballymena is very concerning.

“Obviously, the reports of sexual assault in the area are extremely distressing, but there is no justification for attacks on police officers while they continue to protect local communities.

“PSNI and the justice system must be allowed to carry out their jobs and our thoughts are with the victims of the assault as well as the police officers who were injured.”