Ballymurphy inquest verdict: 10 people shot dead in Belfast were innocent, coroner rules

Tuesday 11 May 2021 14:00
comments
(Independent)

The ten people who were shot dead in the aftermath of an Army operation in Belfast nearly fifty years ago were innocent and their killings unjustified, a coroner has ruled.

More follows...

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments