Ballymurphy inquest verdict: 10 people shot dead in Belfast were innocent, coroner rules
Tuesday 11 May 2021 14:00

The ten people who were shot dead in the aftermath of an Army operation in Belfast nearly fifty years ago were innocent and their killings unjustified, a coroner has ruled.

More follows...
