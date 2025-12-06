Bluetongue suspected in second herd in Co Down

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Disappointment has been expressed after a suspected case of bluetongue was flagged in a second herd in Co Down.

Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) said the suspect case is on a farm close to Greyabbey.

It follows the confirmation of more than 40 cases of bluetongue at a herd close to Bangor last week.

Daera said the new suspect case of the virus in a cow near Greyabbey is within the existing 20km temporary control zone (TCZ).

A second 20km TCZ around the Greyabbey farm has now been introduced, effective from 6pm on Saturday.

The animal disease affects livestock including cattle and sheep, as well as goats, deer and llamas.

It does not affect humans or food safety and is primarily transmitted through midges, which are most active from April to November.

Stormont Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir said the emergence of the new suspect case in the existing TCZ is “very disappointing – especially for the farmer concerned”.

He added: “The decision to now introduce a second TCZ is an essential measure.

“This suspect case serves as another reminder of why farmers need to be extra vigilant for clinical signs of bluetongue in their flocks or herds – details of which are on the Daera website and the department’s social media accounts.

“Once again, I would remind members of the public that Bluetongue does not have any impact on human health or food safety. It does however pose risks to cloven hoofed animals – particularly sheep which can show the most severe symptoms.

“I urge farmers in the second TCZ to familiarise themselves with the animal movement restrictions that will operate in their area and to follow them closely.

“As vets continue their investigations, I and my officials will continue to work closely with stakeholders in the agri-food industry, as well as our counterparts in the Irish, UK, Scottish and Welsh governments, as we respond to a rapidly evolving situation.”

Chief Veterinary Officer Brian Dooher described bluetongue as an “unpredictable virus”.

He said: “The spread of bluetongue has a significant impact on livestock, the agri-food sector and the rural economy.

“That is why, as a result of the Disease Control Framework we launched in June, Daera continues to move rapidly to put in place control measures.

“I would urge everyone in the farming industry to continue to play their part in protecting our farms by remaining vigilant, and would especially urge those in the TCZs to follow the restrictions.

“It is also imperative that keepers who suspect an outbreak report any symptoms immediately to their vet, local divisional veterinary office or to the Daera helpline on 0300 200 7840.”

Chairman of Stormont’s Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs committee, Robbie Butler, said the potential new case “reinforces the scale and urgency of the challenge we now face”.

The UUP MLA added: “It is more important than ever that Daera offers not just guidance, but absolute co-operation, co-ordination and practical support to every farm and every community affected.

“This must be matched by full engagement from all stakeholders across the agriculture and agri-food sector. A united, transparent and proactive response will be essential to containing risk and preventing further spread.

“Communication, vigilance and strict adherence to biosecurity protocols remain paramount.

“Farmers have been battling relentless pressures from avian flu to the unresolved bovine TB crisis and the development of bluetongue as an additional threat risks pushing many to the edge.

“They cannot and must not be left to face this alone.”