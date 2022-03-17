Bank of England increases interest rates to 0.75% from 0.5%

The Bank of England has increased interest rates to 0.75 per cent, warning the Ukraine war could lead to double-digit inflation this year..

The bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) of nine members voted eight to one in favour of the increase.

It is the third increase in the base rate since the start of the first Covid lockdown in March 2020, and will come as a relief to savers who have suffered minimal returns since the 2008 financial crash.

One policymaker voted to keep rates at 0.5 per cent amid fears over the effect of the cost-of-living squeeze on wider economic growth, as households and businesses are expected to rein in spending.

The March 2020 base rate of 0.1 per cent was a record low, and remained in place until December last year, when it rose to 0.25 per cent.

Just last month, the rate rose to 0.5 per cent.

But the latest rise could also signal higher mortgage rates.

The bank signalled that more rate rises might be needed, as it laid bare a gloomy inflation outlook, with the consumer prices index now set to reach around 8 per cent in the second quarter.

The Office for National Statistics said last month that consumer price inflation increased by 5.5 per cent in January and the central bank previously said it could peak at 7.25 per cent, but it has now warned it is likely to rise more sharply.

In the latest report, the Bank said: “Inflation is expected to increase further in coming months, to around 8 per cent in Q2 2022, and perhaps even higher later this year.

“The projected overshoot of inflation relative to the 2 per cent target to an increasing extent reflects global energy prices, with some further material contribution from tradable goods prices.”

The Bank’s MPC said that UK GDP in January was stronger than it predicted last month but stressed that growth in the UK economy is “likely to slow” due to pressures caused by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

