Britons can look forward to the “warmest day of the year so far” tomorrow as a “warm southerly airflow” lifts temperatures on Good Friday in time for the Easter bank holiday.

With temperatures reaching up to 22C in the southeast, Friday’s weather will beat March’s hot spell according to the Met Office.

Richard Miles, Met Office spokesperson said: “Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the year so far, though this is not surprising as it is April.

“Everywhere will see pleasant springtime weather, but the weather seems to be clearer in the south and the east, while on Saturday the central and western area has slightly warmer temperatures.

“But nowhere will be as warm on Saturday as on Friday.”

But, the Met forecaster advised sun-seekers to “make the most of the weekend” for Easter activities as “Monday is looking at more average temperatures and wetter”.

(PA)

According to the Met Office, Friday will be bright everywhere except, for parts of the north and west, which may see cloudy spells and outbreaks of rain and drizzle, tending to ease later.

The warm weather will take a gentle dip on Saturday, which will see a mixture of clear and sunny spells with cloudier areas and some showers.

There will be a few mist and fog patches inland at first and more extensive areas of low cloud and fog around some coasts will suppress temperatures a bit in those places, particularly in the east. Elsewhere it will feel warm, especially in any sunshine, but perhaps slightly cooler than Friday.

Easter weekend could provide some beautiful weather, forecasters say (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

Sunday will be similar, although overall probably drier than Saturday, with showers confined mainly to the north and west.

However, more persistent rain arriving in the evening from the west will signal a change to unsettled, cooler weather from Monday.

On Monday outbreaks of rain move eastwards, followed by brighter conditions and showers which will give an overall more average temperature than the weekend.

Parts of the south and southeast are expected to remain mostly dry with the heaviest rain across the northwest and west. Strong winds likely in the north.

Britons have been urged to make the most of the warm weekend, with a colder weather front to follow (PA)

Neil Armstrong, Chief Meteorologist, said: “Most people will see some spells of decent bank holiday weather this weekend, and it will feel warm in places, particularly for the first half of the Easter break.

“However, a low-pressure system will affect the northwest of the UK later Sunday, bringing unsettled weather to the north with some strong winds and rain in the northwest, which could impact driving conditions for some, but further south it will be drier, especially in the southeast.

“There will be varying amounts of cloud, but temperatures are widely likely to be above average for the time of year, although low cloud might keep temperatures lower in coastal areas.

“However, where the sun comes out people can expect some very pleasant spring conditions.”

Met Office Outlook

Thursday evening

Dry for most, although patchy rain may affect some western fringes. Elsewhere some clear spells but also areas of low cloud and fog, most likely in the west and south.

Friday

Most southern and eastern areas see spells of warm sunshine developing. Some western and northern regions cloudier at times with patchy rain, the odd heavy shower possible across Northern Ireland.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday

Some mist or fog near coasts but mainly dry with warm spells of sunshine over the weekend. Some showers possible at times. Rain from the west later Sunday into Monday.