Bank holiday Monday supermarket opening hours: Tesco, Asda, Co-op, Lidl and more

Britons are gearing up for the final long weekend of summer 2025, with schools, banks, government offices and several businesses closing for the August bank holiday.

Many supermarkets have announced they will be operating reduced hours on Monday 25 August, with some stores planning to close earlier than usual.

To help you plan ahead, we have made a list of bank holiday opening hours for major UK supermarkets.

Aldi

Aldi stores will be open from 8am to 8pm on Monday 25 August.

However, stores in Scotland will close at the usual time of 10pm. Check here to find opening hours for your local Aldi.

open image in gallery Many Asda supermarkets will reduce opening hours this bank holiday ( Getty Images )

Asda

Most Asda stores will be open from 8am to 10pm for the bank holiday.

However, some stores may vary, so check the opening hours of your local Asda here.

Co-op

Co-op said its stores will open as usual on August bank holiday Monday to keep serving communities conveniently.

Most Co-op convenience stores are open between 7am to 10pm, although there can be variances locally, so customers are advised to check their local store finder.

Lidl

Lidl has announced its stores will be reducing hours over the bank holiday. Opening times will vary depending on the store, so Lidl has urged customers to check their online store finder for full details.

Friday is expected to be particularly busy this week. For those seeking a quieter shopping experience, Lidl said it is best to visit before 10am or after 6pm on Friday.

Morrisons

Morrisons supermarkets in England and Wales will be operating reduced hours from 7am to 8pm for the bank holiday.

Most stores in Scotland will be open as usual.

open image in gallery M&S has updated opening hours for stores online ( EPA )

M&S

Many M&S stores have updated their bank holiday opening hours online here. It’s best to check locally, as some stores will open later and close early on 25 August.

Sainsbury’s

Most larger stores will close early at 8pm, while Sainsbury's Local stores will remain open as usual until 11pm.

Opening hours can vary across the country, and customers can find details for their nearest Sainsbury’s here.

open image in gallery Tesco superstores will close at 6pm on Monday bank holiday ( Getty/iStock )

Tesco

Many Tesco superstores will be open from 8am until 6pm on Monday, with Tesco Express stores remaining open later.

The Tesco store locator has details for your nearest store.

Waitrose

Waitrose opening hours will vary over the bank holiday, with some Little Waitrose shops open from 7am to 10pm.

Check which Waitrose stores are open here.