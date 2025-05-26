Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Banks, schools, government offices, and some businesses will be closed on Monday 26 May in the UK as many Britons enjoy an extra day off this weekend.

However, many supermarkets will also be operating with reduced opening hours this spring bank holiday.

So, to save you from travelling to your supermarket and finding it is closed, we have put together a list of when the major UK supermarkets are opening on Monday.

Asda

Asda's opening hours will be as normal for the bank holiday.

However, some stores may vary and close at 5pm so check the opening hours of your local Asda here.

open image in gallery Asda will open as normal on Monday ( PA Wire )

Co-op

Co-op will be open as usual over the May bank holiday.

The majority of Co-op convenience stores will be open from 7am to 10pm.

Check your local Co-op’s opening hours here.

Aldi

Aldi stores in England and Wales will be open from 8am until 8pm.

However, stores in Scotland will close at their usual time of 10pm.

Customers are advised to check their local store opening hours here.

open image in gallery Some Aldi supermarkets will close at 8pm on Monday ( PA Archive )

Lidl

Most Lidl stores will be operating between 8am and 10pm on Monday

But some stores will only be open until 8pm, so it’s advised to check your local store here as hours may vary.

Waitrose

Waitrose opening hours will vary this weekend, with some Little Waitrose shops open from 7am to 10pm.

Check which Waitrose stores are open here.

open image in gallery Waitrose opening hours will vary on Monday with some stores open until 10pm ( iStock )

Sainsbury’s

Most of Sainsbury's bigger stores will be open from 8am until 8pm.

Meanwhile, Sainsbury's Local stores will remain open as usual until 11pm.

Customers can find the specific opening times of their local store here.

Tesco

Most Tesco supermarkets will be open from 8am until 6pm on Monday, while Tesco Express stores may open later.

Customers are advised to check their local Tesco opening hours here.

Morrisons

Morrisons has said its Scottish stores will be open as usual and the rest of the stores will be open from 7am to 8pm.

Some other stores will be open slightly longer.

To check your local area, visit the Morrison store locator tool here to see opening times.