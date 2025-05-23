Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The whole country can expect some “welcome rain” this bank holiday, putting an end to a a 30-day streak of dryness across parts of the UK.

The Met Office revealed that rain will come in from the west on Friday night, forecast to affect the whole country after record-breaking sunny spells have hit the UK for the past few months.

Temperatures will drop to around average for this time of the year, contrary to the mid to high twenties we’ve seen on the mercury, with wind making the climate feel cooler.

Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said: “This is a wetter end to the final week of spring.”

She added: “The weather has been very dry and settled in recent weeks, some parts of the country haven’t had any rain for about 30 days, so it’s all set to change over the Bank Holiday weekend.

“Perhaps welcome rain for some areas that have been dry for quite a long period of time”.

Clouds are set to cover much of the UK on Saturday, with heavy showers penetrating a few areas in the north. Most areas should see around five to 10mm of rainfall, with western Scotland potentially seeing 25 to 30mm.

Another band of heavy rain will move in from the west on Saturday evening and it will clear eastwards on Sunday morning, with scattered showers and sunny spells throughout the day. Heavy winds are expected to pick up on Saturday night into Sunday too. There are no weather warnings in force but the winds could reach at 50mph in some northern areas.

open image in gallery The UK will see consistent rainfall this weekend ( Met Office )

Ms Mitchell warned the wind and rain could create “tricky conditions” for people spending the long weekend in the great outdoors.

She said: “It will be quite windy Sunday and Monday so probably won’t feel particularly warm but it’s not particularly cold either.”

This changeable weather will last at least a week, according to the meteorologist, with signs of drier and more settled weather returning after 2 June.

While the UK has experienced high pressure for the last few weeks, this is expected to move on eastwards this weekend.

Deputy Chief meteorologist David Oliver said: “We’ll see a change in conditions this weekend as weather systems move in from the Atlantic,” particularly marking the windy and rainy conditions spreading across the UK this weekend.

He added:”These strong winds will continue on Sunday as an area of low pressure passes the northwest of the UK. Blustery showers are expected on Sunday, which will be heaviest and most frequent in the northwest. Conversely, the south and southeast may well see a good deal of dry weather.”

The downpour comes as the UK has experienced record-breaking sunny and dry spells this spring. The Met Office marked the sunniest April on record for the entire UK, while England enjoyed its sunniest March since records began.

Saturday:

Rather cloudy on Saturday as early rain clears eastwards, with outbreaks of patchy rain or showers following behind, mainly in the west. Remaining breezy, though feeling rather humid.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Rain clearing eastwards into Sunday, leaving a mixture of sunny spells and showers, which continue throughout Monday. Further showers or longer spells of rain on Tuesday. Rather windy. Fresher.