Every UK bank holiday to add to your calendar in 2023
The August bank holiday weekend is fast approaching
Dreaming of days off eh? Well, honestly who could blame you?
Not long ago we had King Charles III’s coronation ceremony take place at Westminster Abbey in May this year which gave us a well-earned extra date.
That same month, people also had the joys of the spring bank holiday, which blossomed its way through the UK and gave many some extra time off.
As for what else there is to look forward to in 2023 – following from a nightmare year that began with Omicron and the Ukraine war and brought a brutal cost of living crisis and sweltering summer heatwave, the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the disastrous 44-day premiership of Liz Truss – there is the summer music festival season and plenty of major sporting events to look forward to in the coming months.
This includes Reading Festival, Notting Hill Carnival, Cricket World Cup, the Rugby World Cup and the Invictus Games.
When is the next bank holiday?
The next bank holiday is fast approaching and will be on Monday 28 August.
It’s time to make the most of the bank holiday with your family and friends and visit some of your favourite spots. You could maybe even stop by to watch the colourful Notting Hill Carnival.
Here’s a complete list of this year’s confirmed bank holidays.
- Monday 2 January - New Year’s Day
- Friday 7 April - Good Friday
- Monday 10 April - Easter Monday
- Monday 1 May - Early May bank holiday
- Monday 8 May - King’s Coronation bank holiday
- Monday 29 May - Spring bank holiday
- Monday 28 August - Summer bank holiday
- Monday 25 December - Christmas Day
- Tuesday 26 December - Boxing Day
