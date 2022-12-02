Jump to content

Every UK bank holiday to add to your calendar in 2023

Coronation of King Charles III brings an extra day off in May

Joe Sommerlad
Friday 02 December 2022 17:33
Some key dates for your calendar in 2023

Some key dates for your calendar in 2023

(Getty/iStock)

Oh I see. Already thinking about days off next year eh? Well, no one could blame you for wanting to see the back of 2022.

A year that began with Britain mired in Omicron panic brought Europe’s biggest armed conflict since the Second World War to Ukraine, a dismal cost of living crisis, an alarming heatwave, the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the disastrous 44-day premiership of Liz Truss.

But at least the Lionesses won the Euros!

Who knows what 2023 has in store? King Charles III’s coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey in May and there are plenty of major sporting events to look forward to, from the Cricket World Cup to the Women’s World Cup, the Rugby World Cup and the Invictus Games.

There could even be a general election, although Rishi Sunak looks intent on holding out on that one for as long as possible.

Here’s a complete list of next year’s confirmed bank holidays so far.

  • Monday 2 January - New Year’s Day
  • Friday 7 April - Good Friday
  • Monday 10 April - Easter Monday
  • Monday 1 May - Early May bank holiday
  • Monday 8 May - King’s Coronation bank holiday
  • Monday 29 May - Spring bank holiday
  • Monday 28 August - Summer bank holiday
  • Monday 25 December - Christmas Day
  • Tuesday 26 December - Boxing Day

