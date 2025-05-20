UK interest rate cuts have been ‘too rapid’, Bank’s chief economist warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Bank of England has been cutting interest rates too quickly, its chief economist has warned.

Huw Pill said the pace of interest rate reductions since August last year has been “too rapid” given the balance of risks to UK inflation.

Speaking at an event held at Barclays in London, he said progress of “disinflation” was partly a signal that easing monetary policy – meaning rates coming down – was working.

“And in my view, that withdrawal of policy restriction has been running a little too fast of late, given the progress achieved thus far with returning inflation to target on a lasting basis.”

“I remain concerned about upside risks to the achievement of the inflation target,” he added.

Mr Pill, who is a member of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), was among the members to vote against cutting rates to 4.25%, instead preferring to leave them unchanged.

The bank’s base rate has come down from a peak of 5.25%, when it was hiked to try to quell surging inflation across the UK.

He said his vote to hold interest rates at this month’s policy meeting was more of a “skip” than a “halt” in rate cuts.

This reflects his view that the “pace of bank rate reduction should be ‘cautious’, running slower than the 25bp (basis points) per quarter we have implemented since last August”, the economist said.

“That requires a ‘skip’ in that quarterly pattern at some point. And I decided that the May meeting was an appropriate moment for that ‘skip’.”

Meanwhile, Mr Pill stressed that he was concerned about inflation persistence – meaning price rises remaining elevated – which would mean “you need to run the economy a little bit cooler”.

“That’s an uncomfortable message, but it may be an important message for policymakers with inflation targets to normalise,” he said.

“I do worry about the fact that inflation has stayed stubbornly high, and pay dynamics have stayed stubbornly strong, even as activity has been relatively disappointing… over the last two to three years.

“So that’s what I worry about… and I think that does influence the way I vote in the committee as an individual.”