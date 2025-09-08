Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new artwork by Banksy, depicting a judge in a wig and gown beating an unarmed protester with a gavel, has appeared at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, only to be swiftly covered up.

The striking piece, located on an external wall of the Queen’s Building, part of the complex, shows a judge looming over a prostrate protester holding a blood-spattered placard.

The elusive artist confirmed responsibility for the work via an Instagram post on Monday morning, which featured two photos showing the graffiti before it was covered over by security guards.

Banksy, whose identity remains a source of constant speculation, captioned the pictures simply: "Royal Courts Of Justice. London."

The artwork is now hidden behind large sheets of black plastic and two metal barriers.

Security officials are guarding the site, which sits directly beneath a CCTV camera.

open image in gallery Banksy posted an image of his new work on Instagram ( Banksy/PA )

The latest Banksy artwork comes after 890 people were arrested on Saturday during a protest against the government’s ban on Palestine Action.

His stencilled graffiti often comments on political issues and many of his pieces are critical of government policy, war and capitalism.

Last summer, Banksy made headlines with his animal-themed collection in the capital, which concluded with a gorilla appearing to lift up a shutter on the entrance to London Zoo.

Other notable works included piranhas swimming on a police sentry box in the City of London, turning the box into what looked like a giant fish tank, and a howling wolf on a satellite dish, which was taken off the roof of a shop in Peckham, south London, less than an hour after it was unveiled.

open image in gallery The new Banksy artwork is being guarded by security officials outside the building and sits underneath a CCTV camera. ( PA )

The animals collection was made up of nine works including a rhino seemingly mounting a silver Nissan Micra, two elephant silhouettes with their trunks stretched out towards each other and three monkeys that looked as though they were swinging on a bridge.