New Banksy at the Royal Courts of Justice in London shows judge beating up protester
The artist confirmed he is responsible for the work with a post on Instagram
A new artwork by Banksy, depicting a judge in a wig and gown beating an unarmed protester with a gavel, has appeared at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, only to be swiftly covered up.
The striking piece, located on an external wall of the Queen’s Building, part of the complex, shows a judge looming over a prostrate protester holding a blood-spattered placard.
The elusive artist confirmed responsibility for the work via an Instagram post on Monday morning, which featured two photos showing the graffiti before it was covered over by security guards.
Banksy, whose identity remains a source of constant speculation, captioned the pictures simply: "Royal Courts Of Justice. London."
The artwork is now hidden behind large sheets of black plastic and two metal barriers.
Security officials are guarding the site, which sits directly beneath a CCTV camera.
The latest Banksy artwork comes after 890 people were arrested on Saturday during a protest against the government’s ban on Palestine Action.
His stencilled graffiti often comments on political issues and many of his pieces are critical of government policy, war and capitalism.
Last summer, Banksy made headlines with his animal-themed collection in the capital, which concluded with a gorilla appearing to lift up a shutter on the entrance to London Zoo.
Other notable works included piranhas swimming on a police sentry box in the City of London, turning the box into what looked like a giant fish tank, and a howling wolf on a satellite dish, which was taken off the roof of a shop in Peckham, south London, less than an hour after it was unveiled.
The animals collection was made up of nine works including a rhino seemingly mounting a silver Nissan Micra, two elephant silhouettes with their trunks stretched out towards each other and three monkeys that looked as though they were swinging on a bridge.