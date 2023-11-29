Banksy mural demolished to make way for £25 million regeneration scheme

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mural by Banksy estimated to be worth £1 million has been torn down in a controversial council demolition.

The artwork was painted on the side of the building in May 2017 and shows a workman chipping away one of the stars on the European Union flag.

It was destroyed by Dover City Council as part of a £25.4 million regeneration scheme called the Dover Beacon Project which would establish a cultural, educational and business centre in Bench Street.

The artwork appeared in the coastal town a year after the UK voted to leave the EU (AFP/Getty Images)

The painting was valued at £1 million by expert Banksy collector, John Brandler, in 2017.

It appeared a year after the United Kingdom voted to leave the EU, but was whitewashed in 2019 although some elements were restored.

Since the year it was painted, groups of demonstrators have rallied against its destruction, arguing that it marked a “historic event”.

The painting was hidden by paint and scaffolding (PA)

A spokesperson for Devon City Council said: “The building has now been demolished, and contractors have been successful in removing stars and a section of the man and ladder intact.”

They added there was no certainty that the restoration would be successful given the fact that the artwork was painted over and was in a “poor state of render”.

The mural was painted over in 2019 (PA)

Officials say the blue aspects could not be salvaged (PA)

A spokeswoman for DDS Demolition told The Independent : “DDS are unable to share the outcome of the art restorer’s efforts as yet whilst the pieces are still being assessed, therefore we cannot confirm the plans for the salvaged pieces of art.

“We will share the full story once we have news of whether restoration of all or any parts of the piece is possible.”

Dover City Council officials added that it was unlikely the piece could be “viably conserved” without a hefty bill for the taxpayer and that the remains now belonged to the DDS Demolition company.

Officials hope the piece will be able to be displayed for locals when it is restored (PA)

A council spokesperson added: “Given the detailed conservation process that needs to take place, it is likely to be some time before DDS Demolition will know if their attempts to conserve any elements of the Banksy have been successful.

“We are in discussions with DDS Demolition as to how any elements of the conserved Banksy could be put on display locally.”