Top barrister disbarred over sexual misconduct towards young aspiring lawyer

The former chairman of the Criminal Bar Association has been disbarred over sexual misconduct towards a young aspiring lawyer.

Navjot “Jo” Sidhu KC faced disciplinary allegations over inviting a woman in her 20s – referred to in tribunal proceedings as “Person 2” – to stay overnight in his hotel bed during a mini-pupillage or work shadowing experience in 2018.

The incident involved contact with Person 2’s bare skin and sexual touching either over or under clothing, according to a panel at the Bar Tribunal & Adjudication Service (BTAS).

The panel found three charges of professional misconduct proven against Mr Sidhu in December last year, concluding that his invitation was of a sexual nature and one which he knew or should have known was inappropriate and unwanted.

At a sanctions hearing on Wednesday, BTAS panel chairwoman Janet Waddicor said the majority decision of the panel was that Mr Sidhu – who appeared over a video link for the hearing – should be disbarred.

The sanction applied to two of the three charges, with no separate penalty for the remaining charge, which was said to overlap with one of the others.

On the extent to which Mr Sidhu acted in breach of a position of trust and authority, Ms Waddicor said: “He did. He was mentoring her, she was a mini-pupil and he was a senior barrister.

“There was a significant disparity in seniority and experience between the two of them.

“She was in her mid-20s and he was in his 50s. He was a senior silk and she had not had any experience of the Bar before. The disparity could not have been more striking.”

The panel chairwoman added: “The victim was caused anxiety as a result of what happened and undoubtedly it had an impact on her wellbeing.”

She also acknowledged the impact of the proceedings, and the publicity they received, on Mr Sidhu, saying it has been “very painful” for him, as well as “shameful and embarrassing”.

Ms Waddicor made reference to “very many good references” from both men and women who described Mr Sidhu as a “valued mentor” and “a man of principle who has devoted his life to the bar”.

Fiona Horlick KC, for the Bar Standards Board, argued for Mr Sidhu to be disbarred.

In written submissions, she said: “It is submitted that this case, serious sexual misconduct involving a very senior and well-known male silk committed against a young, vulnerable mini-pupil where he abused his professional position and abused the trust she had him, must be marked by the most serious of sanctions.

“Any sanction other than disbarment would send a signal that this type of misconduct could be consistent with a continued career at the Bar for the barrister involved and that victims of sexual misconduct are not protected.”

Ms Horlick claimed Mr Sidhu “has shown a complete lack of remorse and an extremely concerning lack of insight into his misconduct”.

“He has never apologised to her (Person 2) and there is no indication that he has any understanding whatsoever that his behaviour was utterly wrong, inappropriate, abusive and highly damaging,” she said.

“He was a very senior member of the Bar who must have known how wrong his behaviour was and who should have been leading by example.

“Aside from the harm caused to Person 2 herself, he has no insight into the damage caused to the Bar and to the recruitment and retention of women to the profession.”

Alisdair Williamson KC, for Mr Sidhu, asked the panel not to disbar his client.

In oral submissions, he said the panel was not able to be sure that the sexual activity was “unwanted” by Person 2 and that while the incident caused her anxiety she did not say she was in fear or humiliated, and later stated that she chose not to pursue a career at the Bar “for a whole host of reasons”.

He accepted that Mr Sidhu – who was a key figure in the strike over conditions and Government-set fees for legal aid advocacy work in 2022 when he was chairman of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) – is a “prominent figure” in the industry and therefore his actions have an impact on public confidence in the profession.

“He has dedicated his whole working life to the bar,” Mr Williamson told the panel.

“There is probably no other individual who has done more to cause there to be retention at the criminal bar.

“It was not his actions alone that caused the increase in the rates but he took a brave and principled stand and that did immeasurable good we submit.”

Mr Williamson said what happened was a “one-off” incident with no repetitions since, that Mr Sidhu has undertaken psychotherapy and has not worked for 17 months.

“To have the matters that have been discussed and dealt with… dealt with to such a great and public extent is a cause of huge shame for him,” he added.