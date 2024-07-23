First blind Barbie released by toy maker Mattel

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The first blind Barbie has been released by toy maker Mattel as part of their ongoing push to make the brand more inclusive.

The $5.58bn company debuted the doll as part of their Barbie Fashionistas line, which aims to give children a range of more diverse dolls to play with.

The blind Barbie doll, which is on sale for £11.99, comes complete with a white and red cane for mobility and silver sunglasses for sensitivity to light. The brunette doll is also wearing a satin-feel pink blouse, a textured ruffle skirt, and has brightly coloured high-contrast hook and loop fasteners on the Barbie’s top to help children dress their toy.

A young girl plays with a Barbie doll in her bedroom. The first blind Barbie has been designed to be more tactile for low-sighted children ( Mattel )

The first blind Barbie (pictured here) has a white and red walking stick and silver sunglasses ( Mattel )

Mattel worked with the American Foundation for the Blind to design the new toy and organised play sessions with blind and low-vision children to test the product. Barbie has also been written in braille on the packaging and the doll is designed with an eye gaze facing slightly up and out to accurately reflect blindness.

Disability charity the Royal National Institute of Blind People hailed the new Barbie, with Debbie Miller, director of customer advice, saying: “It’s wonderful to think that children with a vision impairment can now play with a Barbie that looks like them.”

A girl clutches seven dolls from the new Barbie Fashionistas range ( Mattel )

She added: “We’re so pleased with the details that have gone into designing this new Barbie, the tactile clothes as well as the cane and the sunglasses. It’s an acknowledgement that not everyone can see well, which means a lot to the blind and partially sighted community.”

Steven Morris, campaigns officer at charity Sense, who is himself deafblind, said: “As a child almost no mainstream toys were aimed towards blind children like me, and I doubt my non-disabled friends ever came across toys that represented a blind person.

“Things are gradually improving, and having the first blind Barbie doll is a huge step.”

The blind Barbie is one of a number of disabled toys that Mattel has now released, the first being a doll in a wheelchair in 2019.

A young girl plays with the new Down syndrome Barbie doll from Mattel’s range of more inclusive toys ( Mattel )

The Black Down syndrome doll (pictured here) wears a blue and yellow dress. The three arrows in the hearts on the dress represent the third 21st chromosome that people with Down syndrome have ( Mattel )

Barbies have also been released with prosthetic limbs and in 2023 Mattel introduced its first Down syndrome Barbie. In the 2024 Fashionistas range, Mattel have included their second Down syndrome doll, with features like a shorter frame and a single line down the doll’s palms – characteristics often associated with those with Down syndrome.

Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie, said: “We recognise that Barbie is much more than a doll; she represents self-expression and can create a sense of belonging.”