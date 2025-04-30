Barclays bank to block trans women from using female toilets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barclays bank has confirmed it will bar trans women from using women's restrooms, following recent guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

The bank’s chief executive, C.S. Venkatakrishnan, stated the decision ensures compliance with the law following a Supreme Court ruling defining "woman" by biological sex.

The EHRC advised that trans women should not use women's facilities in workplaces or public spaces like shops and hospitals.

This guidance also applies to trans men using men's restrooms. However, the EHRC stressed that trans individuals should still have access to appropriate facilities.

CS Venkatakrishnan, known within the bank as Venkat, told reporters on a media call after posting quarterly results: “Following the Supreme Court ruling… we believe that we have to comply with that by not allowing trans women to use female bathrooms.

“We strive in every way to make the appropriate facilities available in a comfortable way for people to use and to provide equality of opportunities and development,” he added.

This guidance also applies to trans men using men's restrooms

Barclays also ditched the diversity targets at its US business earlier this month after American President Donald Trump issued executive orders cutting federal programmes aimed at supporting women, ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+ people and other traditionally under-represented groups.

But Venkat insisted the bank was “committed” to its principles on equality and equal opportunities.

He said: “There should be an inclusive working environment where everybody should be comfortable and have the best form of personal expression.”

Venkat added: “The Wall Street that I joined was not as diverse as it is today.

“I’ve been given opportunities throughout my career… I’m a great personal believer in this.”

Companies, as well as schools, sports clubs and public services across the UK are among those reviewing their policies following the Supreme Court ruling.

The EHRC is working on a more detailed code of practice, which it said it aims to provide to the Government for ministerial approval by June.